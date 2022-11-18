Read full article on original website
Push for Electric Ag Equipment in Oregon Is Led by Independent Groups
Efforts to electrify transportation in urban areas have been underway for years now, but rural advocates say electric vehicle needs in rural areas have long been misunderstood and ignored. Now, one organization in the Pacific Northwest is looking to break down the barriers to electric transportation with a new “rideshare”...
Keys to Improving the Rural Economy Are Many
It’s no secret that rural counties across the United States have seen a slow but meaningful shift in recent decades: population levels have been stagnant or declining as people move to urban and suburban areas for jobs and other opportunities. Despite population changes – and most of the population...
Bringing Rural News to the World is a Do-It-Yourself Enterprise
It’s easy to get the news in a small town. Just go to the grocery. In our town, Bobby works in the meat department and he normally knows most of what’s happening. The mayor runs a cash register so you can conduct an interview as she scans. Or you meet somebody near the bananas and catch up on the latest gossip. It’s like CNN, only without the commercials.
You Help Us Provide One-of-a-Kind Rural Journalism
The Daily Yonder exists to elevate the concerns of America’s small towns and rural communities. We know you care about the future of rural America just like we do. Today you have a special opportunity to help the Daily Yonder provide our one-of-a-kind rural journalism. Thanks to a national program that supports independent, nonprofit journalism, we receive matching funds with each reader donation.
States Steer More Money Toward Rural Roads
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of Pew Charitable Trust. Locals called it “The Roller Coaster” or “Delta Dips.”. The 19-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 50 from Delta, Colorado, to just south of Grand Junction, was filled with bulges and dips, making it unpleasant to drive and sometimes downright dangerous.
Q&A: Believing the Unbelievable in Rural Missouri’s “Haunted Castle House”
Editor’s Note: This interview first appeared in Path Finders, an email newsletter from the Daily Yonder. Each week, Path Finders features a Q&A with a rural thinker, creator, or doer. Like what you see here? You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article and receive more conversations like this in your inbox each week.
45 Degrees North: Bread Crumbs In The Forest
In my part of northern Wisconsin, outdoor activities are woven into the social fabric. Folks step up to help kids and newbies learn to hunt and fish and take care of themselves in the woods and on the water. But things can go sideways when least expected – even for people with good skills and experience. My uncle once slipped on the ice at a boat landing while duck hunting. Breaking both wrists made his drive home interesting.
