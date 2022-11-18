ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Keys to Improving the Rural Economy Are Many

It’s no secret that rural counties across the United States have seen a slow but meaningful shift in recent decades: population levels have been stagnant or declining as people move to urban and suburban areas for jobs and other opportunities. Despite population changes – and most of the population...
INDIANA STATE
Bringing Rural News to the World is a Do-It-Yourself Enterprise

It’s easy to get the news in a small town. Just go to the grocery. In our town, Bobby works in the meat department and he normally knows most of what’s happening. The mayor runs a cash register so you can conduct an interview as she scans. Or you meet somebody near the bananas and catch up on the latest gossip. It’s like CNN, only without the commercials.
GEORGIA STATE
You Help Us Provide One-of-a-Kind Rural Journalism

The Daily Yonder exists to elevate the concerns of America’s small towns and rural communities. We know you care about the future of rural America just like we do. Today you have a special opportunity to help the Daily Yonder provide our one-of-a-kind rural journalism. Thanks to a national program that supports independent, nonprofit journalism, we receive matching funds with each reader donation.
GEORGIA STATE
States Steer More Money Toward Rural Roads

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of Pew Charitable Trust. Locals called it “The Roller Coaster” or “Delta Dips.”. The 19-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 50 from Delta, Colorado, to just south of Grand Junction, was filled with bulges and dips, making it unpleasant to drive and sometimes downright dangerous.
COLORADO STATE
45 Degrees North: Bread Crumbs In The Forest

In my part of northern Wisconsin, outdoor activities are woven into the social fabric. Folks step up to help kids and newbies learn to hunt and fish and take care of themselves in the woods and on the water. But things can go sideways when least expected – even for people with good skills and experience. My uncle once slipped on the ice at a boat landing while duck hunting. Breaking both wrists made his drive home interesting.
WISCONSIN STATE
