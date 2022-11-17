Read full article on original website
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Chickasaw mother
Monday night the Chickasaw Police Dept. and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the Thursday homicide on 3rd Ave in Chickasaw. 21-year-old Kimberly Robles was killed when two males fired into a residence. 21-year-old Cayenne Horachio Tate was arrested in west Mobile and charged with murder. She...
Atmore woman killed in single-vehicle crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an Atmore woman has died as the result of a single vehicle crash in Escambia County. On Sunday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Tara R. Nelson was driving down Boonville Road when her vehicle left the roadway before striking a tree.
Tow truck dedicated to honor recently slain local tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks gathered to celebrate Lawrence Darby, a tow truck driver who passed away earlier this month. He was shot and killed at Saint Stephens Woods Apartment. Friends say Darby brought joy and laughter to those around him. Saturday, loved ones dedicated a tow truck in...
Fairhope man killed in single-vehicle crash
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fairhope man on Saturday. 21-year-old Cameron Buchanan was driving down Ingleside Avenue, one mile south of Fairhope, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Buchanan was...
Mulherin Home seeking good Samaritan who helped put out building fire Friday
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Late Friday night a fire erupted on the top of the Mulherin Home off Halls Mills Road. Luckily everyone evacuated safely, and the damage was minimal. On Friday, we told you about the incredible actions of a good Samaritan-- who helped put out the flames before firefighters arrived.
Woman travels from Texas to support Men Against Violence Walk in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Dozens of men gathered in Downtown Mobile Saturday to no longer talk the talk but walk the walk - in hopes to end the deadly violence that our community faces. Officer john young who directed the event stepped out of his uniform along with many...
PWWSB board members say they were not aware of ADEM Consent Order
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board was recently smacked with a consent order from ADEM. It shows multiple violations of permits over the course of 4 years. But some water board members tell us they were caught off guard by the violations, saying they were never made aware that the consent order was even issued, nor were they made aware the board had to pay almost a quarter of a million dollars in fines. Some board members are now seeking legal help. The board members say one of the reasons they lawyered up is because they do not want to be associated with those violations.
Prodisee Pantry provides roughly 1500 families with Thanksgiving dinners in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a difficult time for families who are struggling to afford a ''traditional'' Thanksgiving feast. Prodisee Pantry stepped in once again this year to assist 1,500 families providing a turkey and all the fixings for the dinner table. Ever since COVID-19 struck it's been...
Africatown hosts special ceremony in lieu of inaugural Lantern Walk due to rain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Saturday, folks came together to celebrate the stories of Africatown's founders. It was supposed to be the inaugural Africatown Lantern Walk but the cold, rainy weather caused a change of plans. Instead, a ceremony was held at Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church. Organizers hope to bring...
Mobile to consider ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensing sites
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile will consider a new ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city. Councilmembers Carroll, Small, Daves, and Gregory sponsored the ordinance, which appears on the Tuesday Nov 22 2022 City Council agenda.
City of Mobile holds annual Christmas tree lighting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The spirit of Christmas has descended on another Gulf Coast community. The City of Mobile held its annual tree lighting at Mardi Gras Park. NBC 15's Ryan Stinnett was live at the lighting and got a chance to talk to some of the folks reveling in the holiday Festivities:
Senior Bowl hosts 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Sunday, the Senior Bowl hosted its 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama. It's an opportunity for young athletes in the area to compete at Hancock- Whitney Stadium. Before the games, the Senior Bowl announced its future prospects team, honoring the best of the...
Passenger rail service return to Mobile and Gulf Coast confirmed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Passenger rail and freight service is returning to the Gulf Coast, according to the Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross. First reported by AL.com, the announcement comes one day after a status report was due to the Surface Transportation Board on the progress of negotiations between the parties.
Jags rally for 4th quarter victory against Southern Mississippi
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — South Alabama continued this season's success story with yet another victory Saturday against Southern Mississippi. While the Jags trailed behind the Golden Eagles for much of the game, two 4th quarter touchdown passes from QB Carter Bradley set the team up for another Sun Belt win on the road.
Jags bowl eligible for the first time since 2016
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For the first time since 2016, the University of South Alabama is bowl eligible. The Jags are 9 and 2 this season. This Saturday, the jags will be facing off against the Big Blue Old Dominion for their last regular game of the season. They're excited to be bowl eligible and they're feeling pretty confident that they’ll walk into bowl season with a 10 and 2 record.
