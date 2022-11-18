ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York developer pursuing a novel route into Connecticut apartment market. They call it ‘attainable’ housing.

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Calling its signature structures a practical way to create reasonably priced apartments in a market geared to the higher end, Vessel Technologies is building in New London and proposing projects in Rocky Hill and Glastonbury.

The New York-based developer contends that its partly prefabricated buildings can succeed across the country, but so far is focusing much of its early work in Connecticut.

The company promotes its projects — essentially identical, modernistic buildings of three to five floors — as “attainable” housing, and a practical way to expand the stock of modern, pleasant housing at a time when most new construction is geared toward the wealthy or near-wealthy.

Several Connecticut communities have met the idea eagerly, at least partly because of state pressure to ramp up availability of affordable housing. Some critics, though, say the modernistic, boxy style of Vessel’s buildings is out of place in village centers or historic districts.

The next couple of years should prove pivotal to whether Vessel becomes a household name in Connecticut: The company has been talking with dozens of communities about potential projects, and expects to be aggressively seeking new sites in 2023. Founder Neil Rubler, Vessel’s chief executive officer, contends that his company’s purpose is about more than just erecting new buildings.

“This is an industry that no longer develops apartments that are attainable to working people at today’s salary levels,” Rubler told the Courant. “What we’re really hoping to do is to resolve that by offering super high-quality apartments to everyday people at prices they can afford. Our mission is to provide high-quality housing in any community that needs or wants it.”

Rubler, a veteran construction industry executive, created Vessel to promote a different model of apartment living. The company last year completed its first project in Trenton, New Jersey: With just six units, it’s vastly smaller than the ones it plans in the future.

The two-bedroom, two-bath units are only 700 square feet, but features include LED lighting, energy-efficient appliances and smart-home technology that lets tenants control lighting, temperature and more with voice commands or digital devices.

In New London, the company is putting in the foundation for a five-story, 20-unit building on Bank Street with most design features identical to the one in Trenton. The heart of Vessel’s approach is to use partly modular, premanufactured components with a single architectural style; buildings can be adjusted to three, four or five stories, and future ones will vary from 25 to 70 or 80 units, Rubler said.

Critics have balked at a modern glass, steel and concrete structure rising in the waterfront district, but Mayor Michael Passero told The Day newspaper that Vessel’s project is a “rare opportunity” to redevelop a tiny lot that sat vacant for decades.

In Rocky Hill, Vessel wants to build 30 one-bedroom apartments across from the former Ames headquarters property, with a mix of affordable and market-rate units all targeted mostly at 18- to 34-year-olds. Josh Levy, Vessel’s executive vice president, told town planners that the company can put up a quality building at lower-than-average costs because parts of it will be premanufactured and all of it is based of a single, shared design.

“Efficiency in the construction industry is down year after year. Construction costs are up,” Rubler said. “So what we’re seeing is that builders are going to target the wealthier and luxury segments of the market because that’s where the numbers work based on their costs.”

Vessel builds more energy-efficient buildings and does it far faster than standard contractors can, he said. With fewer subcontractors working for a shorter time and following simpler plans, the company can complete projects for much less cost than traditional contractors, he said.

“The walls are built in a factory, and there’s a tremendous degree of precision. The loss of thermal energy through those walls is a fraction of what you find in traditionally built buildings,” he said. “One hundred percent of our materials are fire resistant. Most new construction is stick, Vessel is steel. It’s engineered to be fire resistant, resistant to hurricane-force winds or seismic conditions.”

Vessel also is pursuing plans for a Glastonbury project, and more are on the way, according to Levy.

“We’ve met with over 50 communities in the state. We’ll have a number of applications in Hartford and New Haven counties,” Levy said.

In at least one case, Vessel’s initial plan didn’t work out. It won approval to put up a three-story, 15-unit building in Stratford, but stopped pursuing the project this year. The town’s zoning commission had imposed several technical conditions that could have complicated the engineering to build on a particularly tiny parcel.

Rubler said a lot of Connecticut — along with other states — is ready for Vessel projects.

“Most communities have some form of a housing crisis, so there are lots that we think would make great Vessel locations,” he said. “Every community will present a different profile.”

