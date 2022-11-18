Move over Thanksgiving: Christmas comes early this year with holiday shows you can catch in November

The Goodspeed Opera House is hosting the world premiere of a musical based on a 1940s holiday movie, “Christmas in Connecticut.” Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

Just like the stores that start putting up their Christmas displays on the day after Halloween, Thanksgiving seems to be an afterthought in the theater world, too.

It used to be that most Christmas shows didn’t start happening until Thanksgiving weekend or later, but this year all bets are off.

The Connecticut Christmas show season kicked off on Friday and Saturday with the national tour of “ Elf the Musical ” at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Now, “Nutcrackers” are already appearing and there’s an onslaught of shows based on 1940s movies including “It’s a Wonderful Life” (twice) and “Christmas in Connecticut.”

Here’s a cornucopia of Christmas theater events that precede the holiday by a month or more.

‘Nutcracker Suite & Spicy’

Connetic Dance’s “Nutcracker Suite & Spicy,” a modernized jazz/hip-hop dance spectacle with its light-up tutu, breakdancing and rap elements, club rats and an ugly sweater party, will return to the stage at the Wadsworth Atheneum in mid-December, but you can already catch a new version of the show on the big digital screens outside and inside the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts.

“Nutcracker Suite & Spicy” has been turned into a creative video production by Ryan Glista, the mastermind behind the clever videos of local artists that wrap around the outside walls of The Bushnell, as well as some lobby walls indoors, generally on nights that performances are happening there. The video, which its creators have dubbed “Digicracker,” premiered when “Aladdin” was at The Bushnell at 166 Capitol Ave. in Hartford, earlier this month and will continue to be screened throughout the holiday season. conneticdance.com .

‘Christmas in Connecticut’

The Goodspeed has offered a slew of special holiday musicals over the years, including the homegrown “Connecticut Christmas Carol” and a stage adaptation of the Jim Henson TV special “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.”

In 2015, it premiered a stage version of the 1942 movie musical “Holiday Inn,” which featured a big Christmas number. Now, the theater is hosting the world premiere of a musical based on another ‘40s holiday movie, “Christmas in Connecticut.” It’s about a New York magazine columnist who has to take on the false persona she’s created in print — a married homemaker and expert cook who lives on a farm in rural Connecticut — when her oblivious publisher insists she brings a war hero to her (fictitious) home for a holiday dinner.

The new musical has a book by Patrick Pacheco and Erik Forrest Jackson, music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz. There are eight performances a week starting Nov. 18. Showtimes are Wednesday and Thursday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 6:30 p.m. at the Goodspeed Opera House, 6 Main St., East Haddam. goodspeed.org .

‘The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays’

Call it the gift of the Magi(c). The internationally touring troupe of prestidigitators, The Illusionists, has already shifted to its holiday-themed edition that coming to The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The current line-up of young well-dressed male illusionists includes Chris Cox, Hyun Joon Kim, Pablo Cánovas, Paul Dabek and James More. $30-$104. bushnell.org .

‘The Nutcracker’

One of the first “Nutcrackers” out of the gate is from Ballet Theater Company, which has rethought the Tchaikovsky ballet to cut down on its ethnic stereotyping and highlight the confectionary aspects of the piece. Lauren Lovette, a former principal with the New York City Ballet Company, dances the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy on Nov. 26 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. $43-$78. bushnell.org .

There’s a nationally touring “Nutcracker” from the World Ballet Series company coming to the Palace Theater, 100 East Main St., Waterbury on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. This is a more traditional production, choreographed by Marius Petipa. $49-$175. palacetheaterct.org .

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

There are two versions of this Christmas classic on Connecticut stages this month. Both are based on the 1946 Frank Capra movie starring Jimmy Stewart and/or the Philip Van Doren Stern short story that inspired it. Both are presented as if they were radio plays being performed live onstage in the 1940s, which was a golden age of radio drama, but they have different titles and are adapted by different people.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is returning to Hartford Stage from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. This production of a well-known adaptation of the story, by Connecticut-based playwright Joe Landry, was first done at Hartford Stage last year when the theater was unable to restage its beloved annual rendition of “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” due to COVID concerns.

The theater decided to share “It’s a Wonderful Life” with audiences again this season and says it plans to bring back “A Christmas Carol” in the future. “It’s a Wonderful Life,” co-directed last year by Melia Bensussen and Rachel Alderman and directed this year by Zoë Golub-Sass, will run through Christmas Eve, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., plus added 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 23 and an added 7:30 p.m. performance on Dec. 18. $30-$100. hartfordstage.org/its-a-wonderful-life .

“It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theater” has a single performance on Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook. This version has just four performers depicting a shorthanded radio theater ensemble trapped in the studio by a snowstorm and doing their best to broadcast anyway. $35. katharinehepburntheater.org .

‘A Christmas Carol’

Still a new player in the Connecticut theater scene, the Legacy Theater, 128 Thimble Islands Road in the Stony Creek section of Branford, is already starting some traditions of its own.

The theater has done its own adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” with a script by Legacy artistic director Keely Baisden Knudsen and music by Knudsen and David Bell. Scrooge is portrayed by well-known local actor James Andreassi, the founder of Elm Shakespeare Company.

“A Christmas Carol” opens Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 11, with performances Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. plus an added matinee Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. $35-$75. legacytheatrect.org .

Reach reporter Christopher Arnott at carnott@courant.com .