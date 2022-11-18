ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Prime Burgers opens near Berlin Turnpike in Newington

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Enzo Beskovic made a splash in Cheshire last year, when he and his partner opened Bone In Prime, where the finest prime steaks are wrapped in edible gold. This year, Beskovic is striking out on his own, with a new use for those prime steaks.

“When you’re at a steak house, you have so much prime meat in the house. You want to use it for something else. That gave me the idea, to grind it into handcrafted prime patties,” said Beskovic.

Prime Burgers Restaurant & Grill opened on Oct. 23 and had its official ribbon-cutting on Tuesday at 217 Kelsey St. in Newington.

The 4,000-square-foot location used to be the site of Michel Angelo’s Pizzeria Restaurant. The capacity is about 85 to 90 people inside and 60 outside on the patio.

Beskovic, who fled his native Montenegro as a teenager, lives in Windsor. He has devoted his culinary career to beef: He also founded Windsor Steak and Seafood, which his brother runs now.

Prime Burgers focuses on both lunch and dinner crowds. For lunch, the emphasis is on burgers, paninis, salads and appetizers.

“We’re right in the middle of industrial parks in Newington and New Britain. I figured the concept would be good for workers to eat and go. And we’re close to the Berlin Turnpike, with lots of traffic,” he said.

The half-pound beef burgers range from $15 to $17 and come topped with a variety of condiments: avocado, bacon, mozzarella, aioli, blue cheese, buffalo sauce, fried egg, barbecue sauce and Peter Luger steak sauce. A chicken burger costs $14.

Paninis, from $14 to $17, come in Italian meat, turkey-ham, turkey-pastrami, chicken, steak, chicken parm and BLT.

At dinnertime, entrees move into a higher price point. The eclectic menu ranges from eggplant parm ($22) to 18-ounce New York Steak ($54.50). Other entrees include beef tips-chicken scallopini ($33.50), lobster ravioli ($29.50), shrimp risotto or chicken Milanese ($28.50), a soup of shrimp, scallops, calamari, clams, mussels and lobster tail ($43), shrimp cartoccio ($30.50), chicken picatta ($25), bacon-wrapped pork medallions ($27.50), seared duck ($29.50), rigatoni Bolognese ($23), Canadian salmon ($31.50), red snapper ($32.50), 10-ounce filet mignon ($52) and rack of lamb ($50).

Diners can build their own cocktail platter, order a charcuterie board or order a variety of appetizers ($14 to $17) including clams casino, beef egg rolls and shrimp-gorgonzola dip, as well as soups and salads.

The restaurant has an extensive wine list.

“Our burgers are great, but it’s not just burgers, it’s a full-concept restaurant,” Bescovic said.

Prime Burgers Restaurant & Grill is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. See more at primeburgerrestaurant.com .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

