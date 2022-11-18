ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

105

David Hossa
4d ago

Jackson and Sotomayor suck all the air in the chamber. The two most intellectually challenged justices do most of the talking. Does that surprise anyone?



StarFish
3d ago

Wait, what. They start at 10am, work till noon, sometimes have to work without taking lunch, not eating and the American people are sppsd to feel bad for them? How about putting in 10 hour days with a half an hour lunch to cram a sandwich down while trying to pay bills or whatever you can do. That is absolutely ridiculous. They can't deal with working for 3 or 4 hours a day?



ron croteau
3d ago

it's like "the Squad", suddenly women of color feel they're entitled to more than their counterparts...sorry if it offends people's liberal minds but they're all indeed equals not some more equal than others



