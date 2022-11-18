The Oath Keepers trial is a major test of the Justice Department's ability to hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable. Here's how it has gone

How ironic that the Trumpers who screamed and yelled about backing the blue, are now threatening to kill the FBI and all of those who have sworn under oath, to tell the truth about what they knew about the attack on police and the White House on J6. Every single person associated with trump has been arrested, is awaiting trial, or is making deals to testify against him in Criminal activities. Don’t you sorta feel dumb that you followed his Cult for this long!? Now we know it’s over. We and our teams never stopped pursuing what was just and right. We will restore the United States back to Civility. Mike and Sherri Coppage/Teams
Trump is an egomaniac very similar to Hitler or Mussolini. Putin has a strong background from the KGB and military experience. Installing Trump was his project.Putin was ready for war with Ukraine and all Baltic countries that are part of NATO. Which was a reason why they supported Trump and sabotaged the election with Wikileak documents. Trumps main purpose was to dismantle NATO and open Putin options to attack Ukraine. With the new administration from 2021 European countries and the USA are United and strong again and they will respond to Russia appropriately. This is the reason why Putin has a problem in Ukraine now.
Republican election deniers & insurrectionists lost in every swing state for governor/secretary of state, stopping them from hijacking the Electoral College, but many still won elections to Congress & state legislatures.Democracy dodged a bullet in 2022, but the fight continues
