Florida State

The Oath Keepers trial is a major test of the Justice Department's ability to hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable. Here's how it has gone

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Holmes Lybrand
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Comments / 8

BLUE TSUNAMI
2d ago

How ironic that the Trumpers who screamed and yelled about backing the blue, are now threatening to kill the FBI and all of those who have sworn under oath, to tell the truth about what they knew about the attack on police and the White House on J6. Every single person associated with trump has been arrested, is awaiting trial, or is making deals to testify against him in Criminal activities. Don’t you sorta feel dumb that you followed his Cult for this long!? Now we know it’s over. We and our teams never stopped pursuing what was just and right. We will restore the United States back to Civility. Mike and Sherri Coppage/Teams

BLUE TSUNAMI
2d ago

Trump is an egomaniac very similar to Hitler or Mussolini. Putin has a strong background from the KGB and military experience. Installing Trump was his project.Putin was ready for war with Ukraine and all Baltic countries that are part of NATO. Which was a reason why they supported Trump and sabotaged the election with Wikileak documents. Trumps main purpose was to dismantle NATO and open Putin options to attack Ukraine. With the new administration from 2021 European countries and the USA are United and strong again and they will respond to Russia appropriately. This is the reason why Putin has a problem in Ukraine now.

BLUE TSUNAMI
2d ago

Republican election deniers & insurrectionists lost in every swing state for governor/secretary of state, stopping them from hijacking the Electoral College, but many still won elections to Congress & state legislatures.Democracy dodged a bullet in 2022, but the fight continues

Related
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
The Independent

Brother of killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt faces jail after being convicted of hate crime

A San Diego jury has convicted the half-brother of a Donald Trump supporter, who was killed by police while trying to reach members of Congress during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, of a hate crime for assaulting and shouting racial slurs at a utility worker last year.According to the San Diego, California City Attorney’s office, Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr was found guilty on charges of misdemeanor battery with a hate crime allegation, as well as a charge of violating the Latino utility worker’s civil rights. Witthoeft had assaulted the utility worker, who was diverting traffic near a utility...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rioter Who Stormed Capitol With Confederate Flag-Toting Dad Gets Two Years in Prison

A federal judge sentenced Hunter Seefried—one of the first insurrectionists to break into the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his Confederate flag-waving father, Kevin Seefried—to two years in prison on Monday. He must also spend a year on supervised release and pay a $2,000 restitution fee. Seefried, a 24-year-old Delaware resident, cleared glass and entered the Capitol after rioters smashed windows with a police shield on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a released statement from the United States Department of Justice. Seefried was also accused of helping to chase Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman in the Senate halls. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden called Seefried’s actions “appalling” and a “flagrant affront to our system of government” and found Seefried and his father guilty in June, Politico reported. But when it came down to sentencing, McFadden called the prosecution’s 64 months sentencing suggestion “overly harsh.” “I believe you are a good man who messed up badly,” McFadden said, adding that he had an “impulsiveness that is in part attributable to your age.”Read it at Department of Justice
DELAWARE STATE
