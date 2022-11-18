Read full article on original website
Jody
4d ago
….as he continues to increase regulations and social spending. America has really become unfriendly to business. See our UN rankings of economic freedom. It’s no wonder productivity continues to drop. Look at the UK for our near future.
Reply(1)
7
Related
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Schumer captured on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia Senate race is 'going downhill' for Democrats
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told President Joe Biden that Georgia’s Senate race is “going downhill” for Democrats in remarks made Thursday that were captured by a hot mic. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said to Biden. "It's hard to...
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Oops. Sam Bankman-Fried’s implosion took down Democrats’ second-biggest donor with it as the party gears up to regulate crypto
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried speaks with senators and their staff on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Fewer names have been bigger in cryptocurrencies this year than Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX. So when it became clear this week that the curly-haired billionaire and his exchange faced a liquidity crunch, he was no longer a billionaire, and his exchange likely wasn’t solvent, it cast a shadow over the entire crypto space and sent digital currencies plummeting.
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Saudi Arabia's energy minister appeared to share a veiled warning for US President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the American leader's controversial decision to release more oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserves. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the uncle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), accused some countries of...
Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal
Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. “Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
In a Recent Speech, Why Did Barack Obama Claim Republicans Will Investigate Their Opponents if They Win? | Opinion
While the statement is possible, if not even probable, perhaps the bigger question is, why would such investigations be so threatening to Democrats that Barack Obama felt the need to use it as a political talking point?
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is pushing back on a legal theory repeated by Republican lawmakers in a significant Supreme Court case regarding election law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar issued a 36-page letter to the Supreme Court, warning that the theory would have harmful consequences on future elections across the United States.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Republicans of “Messing with the People” on ‘The View’: “Do Your Job!”
The talk of politics continued today on The View, one day after the midterm elections, and the ladies opened up about their thoughts on whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to work together going forward. This prompted Whoopi Goldberg to go on an impassioned rant where she accused the GOP of “messing with the people.”
