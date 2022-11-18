ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 3

Jody
4d ago

….as he continues to increase regulations and social spending. America has really become unfriendly to business. See our UN rankings of economic freedom. It’s no wonder productivity continues to drop. Look at the UK for our near future.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Oops. Sam Bankman-Fried’s implosion took down Democrats’ second-biggest donor with it as the party gears up to regulate crypto

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried speaks with senators and their staff on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Fewer names have been bigger in cryptocurrencies this year than Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX. So when it became clear this week that the curly-haired billionaire and his exchange faced a liquidity crunch, he was no longer a billionaire, and his exchange likely wasn’t solvent, it cast a shadow over the entire crypto space and sent digital currencies plummeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy