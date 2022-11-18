Don’t miss the Palmyra Pardon, Pumpkin Pie Mule, and a great line-up of entertainment at Mount Gretna Craft Brewery [Paid Press Release]

Read full article on original website
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
One type of whiskey and wine top Pa. lists of most sold
What's the most popular alcoholic drink in Pennsylvania? The state keeps track every year and says the top spirit in Mercer and Lawrence Counties was Unflavored Vodka.
Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State
St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
Kenny Chesney announces Pennsylvania tour dates
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Kenny Chesney will be making tour stops in Pennsylvania on his upcoming “I Go Back Tour.” More information regarding tickets can be found here. Presale will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. and the general sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Chesney will kick off […]
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations across the county recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-See
The photo kind of gives it away. Famous for the battle over the first three days of July 1863, history is alive and well in Gettysburg. Gettysburg is a borough and historic small town in Pennsylvania - best known for Gettysburg National Battlefield, the site of an important turning point in the Civil War, now part of Gettysburg National Military Park.
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
Pennsylvanians prefer these Thanksgiving sides above all others | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
Sheetz drops price of gas to $1.99 over Thanksgiving, but there’s a catch
(WTAJ) — Sheetz is once again lowering gas prices for drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, but it’s not a typical grade of gasoline all vehicles use. The restaurant and convenience store chain will offer Unleaded 88 gasoline, otherwise known as E15, at $1.99 a gallon at available locations from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. […]
Pennsylvania: Here’s the No. 1 Comfort Food in the State
We have some great comfort food in Pennsylvania. Now, we officially have a No. 1 comfort food item, thanks to a new study, and it totally makes sense. I promise you won’t be surprised by these findings. The news is buried in a new report from WalletHub.com that ranks...
Multiple buildings on fire in Rapho Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, multiple buildings alongside one another were reported to be engulfed in flames. Lancaster County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire on North Strickler Road in Rapho Township. A dozen crews are on scene battling the blaze. No injuries...
Three-year-old hit by car in East Lampeter Township
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old boy was hit by a car in the late evening of Nov. 16, according to police. The driver, a 65-year-old woman from Conestoga, Pa., called 911 immediately after hitting the child. The East Lampeter Township Police Department (ELTPD) responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike […]
Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe
A 16-year-old girl reported missing from her Adams County home earlier this week has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday. Jasmine Vought had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Littlestown, state police said. She was believed to have left home to meet a boy she’d been talking...
Pennsylvania has No. 3 ‘dirtiest’ sports venue in U.S.: study
When going to see a game live, it’s best not to think about how clean a venue may be. This is especially true of one sports venue in Pennsylvania, which has been rated the third overall “dirtiest” in the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city absolute second best to...
Police receive calls of man assaulting woman along the road
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for reports from several people saying a male was assaulting a female along the roadway on November 16. Responding officers were first sent to the 1st block of South Line Road, but when they arrived, they were unable to find the male or female.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
