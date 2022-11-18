ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Gretna, PA

Don’t miss the Palmyra Pardon, Pumpkin Pie Mule, and a great line-up of entertainment at Mount Gretna Craft Brewery [Paid Press Release]

By Mount Gretna Craft Brewery
lebtown.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State

St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Kenny Chesney announces Pennsylvania tour dates

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Kenny Chesney will be making tour stops in Pennsylvania on his upcoming “I Go Back Tour.” More information regarding tickets can be found here. Presale will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. and the general sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Chesney will kick off […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Big Frog 104

Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media

Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
abc27 News

Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: Here’s the No. 1 Comfort Food in the State

We have some great comfort food in Pennsylvania. Now, we officially have a No. 1 comfort food item, thanks to a new study, and it totally makes sense. I promise you won’t be surprised by these findings. The news is buried in a new report from WalletHub.com that ranks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Multiple buildings on fire in Rapho Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, multiple buildings alongside one another were reported to be engulfed in flames. Lancaster County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire on North Strickler Road in Rapho Township. A dozen crews are on scene battling the blaze. No injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Three-year-old hit by car in East Lampeter Township

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old boy was hit by a car in the late evening of Nov. 16, according to police. The driver, a 65-year-old woman from Conestoga, Pa., called 911 immediately after hitting the child. The East Lampeter Township Police Department (ELTPD) responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike […]
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe

A 16-year-old girl reported missing from her Adams County home earlier this week has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday. Jasmine Vought had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Littlestown, state police said. She was believed to have left home to meet a boy she’d been talking...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police receive calls of man assaulting woman along the road

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for reports from several people saying a male was assaulting a female along the roadway on November 16. Responding officers were first sent to the 1st block of South Line Road, but when they arrived, they were unable to find the male or female.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy