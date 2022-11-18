Read full article on original website
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
eastendbeacon.com
The Brewster House, A Dilapidated Memory of Sportsmen’s Flanders Past, is Demolished
Pictured Above: The Brewster House in Flanders in late October of this year. A long-abandoned bright blue former boarding house on Flanders Road was demolished by Southampton Town contractors on Friday, paving the way for the property to be used for water quality improvement purposes. The town purchased the property...
'Warm, Gooey, Delicious': Popular Eatery Opens Second Nassau County Location
A popular bakery is delighting cookie monsters of all ages after opening a second location on Long Island. Chip City, located at 951 Franklin Avenue in Garden City, held its official grand opening on Friday, Sept. 9. The cookie shop, which has 12 locations in New York City and another...
westportjournal.com
Saugatuck Provisions: A ‘fresh’ take on an old concept
WESTPORT — Those longing for the days when cuts of meat could be special ordered from a neighborhood butcher, your ship has arrived — and it’s brimming with fresh fish as well as custom-cut meats. Saugatuck Provisions at 580 Riverside Ave. is a curated foods shop, offering...
STABBING AT QUEENS MCDONALD'S: Boy, 15, hospitalized, 2 teen suspects flee
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a Queens McDonald’s on Monday afternoon and are searching for two suspects who fled the scene, police said.
informedinfrastructure.com
EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY
St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue holiday boat parade winners
The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Riverfront Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of the Patchogue River, hosted the 29th Annual Christmas Holiday Boat Parade and Preview Party on Saturday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
northforker.com
Shop Local: Orient Linen Co.
A trip to the eastern tip of the North Fork should always include a drive down bucolic Village Lane in Orient. There you’ll find the red rooster shop sign for Orient Linen Co. Don’t let the petite nature of the shop mislead you; this tiny gem features a wide array of custom linen pieces for both classic and modern homes alike. Step right in and let mother/daughter duo Janet Markarian and Abigail Collier guide you in designing a custom tablecloth, picking a housewarming gift or finding the perfect apron.
Westchester hospitals employ Michelin star chef to serve quality dishes to patients and staff
The hospitals have found the balance between delicious and healthy with the help of Michelin star chef Andrew Cain.
Death Investigation: Woman's Body Found In Wading River Wooded Area By Resident Walking Dog
A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Long Island. Police received a report that a body was found in Wading River in the wooded area behind 20th Street at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.
Socialite Janna Bullock’s ex arrested in alleged Hamptons dognapping
An Upper East Side socialite was the victim of an alleged dognapping by her ex-boyfriend. High-flying New York socialite Janna Bullock — who made a fortune flipping homes in Manhattan and on Long Island — had her beloved dog Boris swiped from her Hamptons home on the chic Meadow Lane on Oct. 23. Now local cops tell us that Bullock’s ex-boyfriend Kevin Richards — whom we hear she dated for three years, and broke up with over six months ago — was arrested on Nov. 14 for allegedly swiping the pooch. He has been charged with grand larceny in...
longisland.com
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
New Mineola Eatery That Serves Tacos, Margaritas To Hold Grand Opening
A new restaurant that specializes in tacos and margaritas will soon open for business on Long Island. Tulum Tacos & Tequila in Mineola is set to hold its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 1, the eatery announced. The restaurant, located at 230 Jericho Turnpike, has shared plans for a variety...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Girl, 4, left alone in car in Suffolk; police arrest mom
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a mom Saturday who allegedly left her daughter unattended in a car in cold weather. The 4-year-old girl was left in a Toyota in a parking lot on East Jericho Turnpike on Saturday, Suffolk County officials said. The engine was not running and the girl was restrained in […]
Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
NBC Connecticut
Queens Family Slayer Runs Out of Gas in Virginia, Found Covered in Blood: Sources
News 4’s Jessica Cunnington reports. The 22-year-old man suspected of killing three relatives at the family's Queens home was apprehended hundreds of miles away, out of gas on the side of the road and covered in blood, a senior law enforcement official said. State police in Virginia found the...
Students: School play thespians changed in bathroom where camera was found
Students say the bathroom where it was located is near where the fall drama production has been preparing for this weekend's shows, which made that hallway busier than normal.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
