Baiting Hollow, NY

westportjournal.com

Saugatuck Provisions: A ‘fresh’ take on an old concept

WESTPORT — Those longing for the days when cuts of meat could be special ordered from a neighborhood butcher, your ship has arrived — and it’s brimming with fresh fish as well as custom-cut meats. Saugatuck Provisions at 580 Riverside Ave. is a curated foods shop, offering...
WESTPORT, CT
informedinfrastructure.com

EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY

St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
KINGS PARK, NY
longislandadvance.net

Patchogue holiday boat parade winners

The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Riverfront Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of the Patchogue River, hosted the 29th Annual Christmas Holiday Boat Parade and Preview Party on Saturday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PATCHOGUE, NY
northforker.com

Shop Local: Orient Linen Co.

A trip to the eastern tip of the North Fork should always include a drive down bucolic Village Lane in Orient. There you’ll find the red rooster shop sign for Orient Linen Co. Don’t let the petite nature of the shop mislead you; this tiny gem features a wide array of custom linen pieces for both classic and modern homes alike. Step right in and let mother/daughter duo Janet Markarian and Abigail Collier guide you in designing a custom tablecloth, picking a housewarming gift or finding the perfect apron.
ORIENT, NY
Page Six

Socialite Janna Bullock’s ex arrested in alleged Hamptons dognapping

An Upper East Side socialite was the victim of an alleged dognapping by her ex-boyfriend. High-flying New York socialite Janna Bullock — who made a fortune flipping homes in Manhattan and on Long Island — had her beloved dog Boris swiped from her Hamptons home on the chic Meadow Lane on Oct. 23. Now local cops tell us that Bullock’s ex-boyfriend Kevin Richards — whom we hear she dated for three years, and broke up with over six months ago — was arrested on Nov. 14 for allegedly swiping the pooch. He has been charged with grand larceny in...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina

First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
PIX11

Girl, 4, left alone in car in Suffolk; police arrest mom

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a mom Saturday who allegedly left her daughter unattended in a car in cold weather.  The 4-year-old girl was left in a Toyota in a parking lot on East Jericho Turnpike on Saturday, Suffolk County officials said. The engine was not running and the girl was restrained in […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island

GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
HUNTINGTON, NY

