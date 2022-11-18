Today’s famous birthdays list for November 18, 2022 includes celebrities Owen Wilson, Kevin Nealon

Steven Spielberg is set to get a hero’s welcome at the 2023 Berlinale, where he’ll be festival’s “homage” and receive an honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. As part of the tribute, the Berlinale will screen The Fabelmans, Spielberg’s latest and most personal film from a list of credits that spans more than 100 features and series, and a career that has included three Oscars (from 19 nominations), numerous Golden Globes and Emmys, and a host of international honors (including a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the U.K. and Presidential Medal of Freedom in the...

