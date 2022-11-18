Read full article on original website
WGAL
Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
Lancaster Farming
Christmas Tree Farm’s Wedding Venue Thrives With Constant Improvement
BERNVILLE, Pa. — When one of the Reinhart family’s daughters was getting married in 2016, they didn’t realize they needed to book wedding venues months to years in advance. So four months out, what did they do? Host the wedding in their pre-1850s barn. The photos were...
travelexperta.com
Good Ole Traditional Amish Cooking – Drool Over This Photo Essay
Amish Cooking is without a doubt one of my favorite ways to eat. Even though I’ve never lived in the country. Or been near a farm, but I must be a country girl at heart, cause the food in Lancaster has been one of my absolute favorites. Everywhere you...
Rescue program pairs senior citizens with animals in need of human touch
Perry County Animal Rescue has a new initiative geared toward senior citizens who love animals — senior social sessions. “It’s really terrific for the dogs, and kind of meditative and calming, for me, as well,” volunteer Joanne Pinaire said. The sessions are designed for men and women...
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
lebtown.com
Dolores M. Haffey (1938-2022)
Dolores M. Haffey, 84, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on Sunday, March 6, 1938, to Anna Kubilus in Schuylkill County. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and worked as a secretary at Cedar Haven. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the Casino, bus trips, traveling, playing cards with friends, and crossword puzzles. Dolores also enjoyed shopping at thrift stores and Boscovs. Her joy was contagious.
WGAL
Lancaster County-based Conestoga Tours to close at end of year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A longtime Lancaster County bus company is closing at the end of the year. It's the end of the line for Conestoga Tours, which has origins dating to 1899. The tour company will lead its last trip at the end of December. "I feel like...
Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway
Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
abc27.com
Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
CBS3 HolidayFest: A Longwood Christmas unveiled for 2022 holiday season
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is once again celebrating the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays. The holidays are in full bloom in Chester County and Longwood Gardens is unveiling its spectacular holiday decor. In the music room of Longwood Gardens you'll find two ladies dancing, trimmed top to bottom in festival florals. "This has been such an experience from a fashion designer's point of view, making a dress out of flowers basically," Paige Mueller said. The crafting of these delicate garments are thanks to design students from Drexel University. "The main inspiration for this when I initially did this sketch was...
local21news.com
Multiple buildings on fire in Rapho Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, multiple buildings alongside one another were reported to be engulfed in flames. Lancaster County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire on North Strickler Road in Rapho Township. A dozen crews are on scene battling the blaze. No injuries...
talkhouse.com
I Could Stay Here a While
I was in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for an undergrad’s thesis shoot. Or, I was somewhere near Lancaster. Already a farm town where one could drive acres seeing more livestock than people. So I was on the edge of an almost-town, where someone believed that if they kept driving toward the horizon, they’d reach a promising bustling somewhere that isn’t a used car lot, a fast food chain, a strip mall where half the shops are boarded up. I lost track of the number of silos we passed. A late winter sun bloomed and retracted behind frail tree branches. People, a few years younger, were talking about a movie I hadn’t seen. “Have you seen it?” the assistant director asked me. “No. I haven’t.” She turned away from me. She played a game on her phone. My body was growing accustomed to the car’s silence, the air particles doing a slow dance around my head. I kept thinking, I am person, I am person, I am person.
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
millersville.edu
Pennsylvania Dutch foods that are worth trying
A delicious slice of Shoofly Pie waits to be devoured. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS. Whether you are from Lancaster County or so not, I am sure you are familiar with the Pennsylvania Dutch. If not, then the best place to start would be with the food. Coming from someone born and raised in Lancaster County, there are some foods that I have grown up loving and eating. While there are also some dishes that I still can’t wrap my head around, here are some foods that are worth trying at once.
WGAL
Local legend Barney Ewell immortalized in bronze
People gathered today to honor Lancaster County legend, Barney Ewell. The statue of Barney Ewell is beautiful, cast in bronze. The sculptor that was chosen to do this project is from York County. He has done various other works including bronze statues of Charles Barkley, Will Chamberland and Walter Payton.
Million-dollar home built in late 1800s for sale in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Strasburg is known for its railroad history, and a home for sale in Strasburg Borough, Lancaster County, offers a chance to live somewhere built just decades after the railroad. The Musser Herr House on Miller Street was built around 1875, according to its listing by Hostetter Realty. According to information provided […]
Cumberland County business builds charcuterie boards that are ‘the life of the party’
Ali Grothe creates works of art through her new business Bella Graze Custom Charcuterie. Using cured meats, cheeses, fried fruits, vegetables and other items, Grothe crafts elaborate boards, boxes and tables for parties, ranging from birthdays and football tailgates to holiday gatherings. She recently launched the business as part of...
Firefighters Pinned In Basement When Gun Safe Falls Through Floor In Adams County
A "MAYDAY" was called as two counties battled a blaze that had two firefighters pinned under a gun safe that fell through to the basement on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to fire officials. The fire started in a home on the 100 block of Reservoir Road around 6:00 a.m., according...
local21news.com
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
