Leave Ohio abortion debate to newly elected lawmakers next year: editorial

Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and […] The post Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio.
What makes Ohio politics different from Michigan and Pennsylvania? Trump voters.
Regarding Andrew J. Tobias’ Nov. 20 analysis of “the stark political divergence between the Buckeye State and its swing-state neighbors” (“The grand old party had a grand old time in Ohio, yet ....”): When comparing Ohio with Michigan and Pennsylvania, the difference is that current Republican politicians and voters in Ohio are mostly Donald Trump supporters.
Ohio bill permitting ivermectin, alternative COVID-19 drugs gets hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Lame-duck session is underway at the Ohio Statehouse, and lawmakers are heeding former President Donald Trump’s calls to promote the use of alternative COVID-19 treatments. Receiving its first hearing Tuesday was House Bill 631, or the COVID-19 Health Care Professional-Patient Relationship Protection Act, which would protect the use of drugs not […]
Nursing homes spent big on Ohio politics. They could be in for a big Medicaid boost
COLUMBUS – Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that could send hundreds of millions in extra funds to Ohio’s nursing home industry – a political powerhouse that says its facilities are underwater. House Republican leaders haven’t shared details about the size or shape of the package. Industry officials...
Republicans dominated Ohio’s elections again. What makes the Buckeye State so different from Michigan and Pennsylvania?
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio might share a border with Michigan and Pennsylvania, but the 2022 midterm election showed the stark political divergence between the Buckeye State and its swing-state neighbors. Ohio Republicans swept every partisan statewide office, including for governor and U.S. Senate while adding to their existing supermajorities...
How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws
State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans' ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite.
Did ‘unconstitutional’ redistricting make things better in Ohio, or worse? Editorial Board Roundtable
The state legislative and congressional maps Ohioans used for the 2022 election were placeholder maps -- found unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court but, in the case of General Assembly districts, imposed 2-1 by a federal judicial panel, and by Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose for congressional elections.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
Why Pennsylvania and Michigan went blue while Ohio went very red: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republicans swept every partisan statewide office this month. Meanwhile, the near-opposite happened in Michigan and Pennsylvania. What makes Michigan and Pennsylvania – which each have striking similarities to Ohio – so different? We’re talking about elections on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
Proposed GOP voting ‘reforms’ in Ohio would make it harder and costlier to vote
Republican lawmakers assured themselves of supermajorities in Columbus through illegal gerrymandering. Now, they want to lock in that power by making it even harder for voters to have their say (”Lawmakers again eye sweeping changes to elections law,” Nov. 18). Substitute House Bill 294 would increase the time,...
Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
Political parties, local bar associations need to do more to promote quality judicial candidates: editorial
Our editorial board has long lamented the “name game” by which too many voters decide contests that continue to be the most-important races about which Ohio voters know the least -- judicial races. As Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Brent Larkin wrote in 2014, “With a handful of exceptions, history tells us that, when voting for judge, few things matter less to the electorate than qualifications.”
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio members of Congress react to Trump presidential campaign announcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former president Donald Trump announced his intention to launch a third campaign for the presidency. Spectrum News Washington Bureau Report Taylor Popielarz spoke with multiple of Ohio’s members of Congress to get their feelings on the announcement.
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Who’s the more dastardly Ohio politician this week, Frank LaRose or Jim Jordan? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Frank LaRose aims to raise the threshold for constitutional amendments to pass, Jim Jordan plans to use his congressional post to investigate President Joe Biden and Ohio House Republicans want to stop sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications to Ohioans. We’re talking about Republicans’ moves to disenfranchise voters...
Should strangulation be a felony? It isn’t in Ohio
Domestic violence survivors are watching closely to see whether a bill that would strengthen penalties for strangulation will pass.
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
