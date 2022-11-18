ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
neusenews.com

Mike Parker: My Thanksgiving spirit continues

This column will be a bit different from my normal ones – sort of a cross between tell-all and expression of gratitude. I retired from teaching in June 2011. Frankly, sometimes I miss teaching more than I can put into words. As I looked over my Facebook “friends,” more than half of my contacts are students I taught at Farmville Central High School. Now, I want to make clear that I never accepted a Facebook “friend” request until the student was no longer in any of my classes. Most of the time, I wouldn’t accept the request until the student graduated high school.
FARMVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Snow Hill Primary announces Terrific Kids

Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
SNOW HILL, NC
neusenews.com

Applications for the Leap Into Sheep Project now open

Greene County 4-H posted the following on their Facebook page:. Applications for the Leap Into Sheep Project are now open! This program is designed for youth that have never shown lambs before and would like to get involved in showing livestock. The top 10 applicants will be selected and receive a lamb for $50. Each youth will be set up with a mentor to assist them with the learning process. Age requirements are 8 -19. Scan the QR code below to go to the webpage to fill out an application.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

The Jackson Robol Show about to hit 400th episode

The Jackson Robol Show is about to hit its 400th episode. Jackson Robol hosts the show and has interviewed a wide variety of people across the state including, US Congressman Greg Murphy, NC Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby. The show has grown over the last year. “We now have over...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County land transfers

The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/13, Robert K. Hill to Kimiko Roberson, Vance township, lot 10,11, W.F. Taylor property. 10/13, Clara Moore to Renee Manley, 1115 Candlewood Drive, lot 24. 10/13, Robert K. Hill to BTS Property LLC, Vance township, two parcels.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving

A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community

The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Silent auction held in December to benefit developmentally disabled persons

Raising Awareness for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) is holding a silent auction on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 am, and ending on Friday, December 9, 2022. Local businesses have donated items to be auctioned to support RADD. “This auction will be our last fundraiser of 2022,” said April Houston,...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County seeking nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for Greene County Volunteers. Special Volunteer Types: Individual (one person), Group/Team (two or more individuals who volunteered together as a team), National Service (volunteers with AmeriCorps, VISTA, or Senior Corps), Director of Volunteers-(a paid staff person who exceeds expectations of volunteer management). Areas of Volunteer Service: Veteran/Military, Youth Service, Seniors, Historically Underserved Populations, Disaster, Animals, Cultural, Environment, Health & Human Services, Lifetime Achievement, Other. The nomination form has more detail under each category.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

New Lenoir County corporations

The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 11/2, Bizaaz Auto, LLC, Agent: Katina Rhynehardt, 1820 Southwood Road, Kinston. 11/4, Coastal Sun Designs, LLC, Agent: Lauren Hines, 4516 Hwy 55 W, Kinston. 11/1, Coxells, LLC, Agent: Sonya Wells, 2667 Turnage Drive, Kinston. 11/8, D3 Church, Inc.,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy