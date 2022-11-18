This column will be a bit different from my normal ones – sort of a cross between tell-all and expression of gratitude. I retired from teaching in June 2011. Frankly, sometimes I miss teaching more than I can put into words. As I looked over my Facebook “friends,” more than half of my contacts are students I taught at Farmville Central High School. Now, I want to make clear that I never accepted a Facebook “friend” request until the student was no longer in any of my classes. Most of the time, I wouldn’t accept the request until the student graduated high school.

