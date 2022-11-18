Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Mike Parker: My Thanksgiving spirit continues
This column will be a bit different from my normal ones – sort of a cross between tell-all and expression of gratitude. I retired from teaching in June 2011. Frankly, sometimes I miss teaching more than I can put into words. As I looked over my Facebook “friends,” more than half of my contacts are students I taught at Farmville Central High School. Now, I want to make clear that I never accepted a Facebook “friend” request until the student was no longer in any of my classes. Most of the time, I wouldn’t accept the request until the student graduated high school.
neusenews.com
Snow Hill Primary announces Terrific Kids
Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
neusenews.com
Applications for the Leap Into Sheep Project now open
Greene County 4-H posted the following on their Facebook page:. Applications for the Leap Into Sheep Project are now open! This program is designed for youth that have never shown lambs before and would like to get involved in showing livestock. The top 10 applicants will be selected and receive a lamb for $50. Each youth will be set up with a mentor to assist them with the learning process. Age requirements are 8 -19. Scan the QR code below to go to the webpage to fill out an application.
neusenews.com
The Jackson Robol Show about to hit 400th episode
The Jackson Robol Show is about to hit its 400th episode. Jackson Robol hosts the show and has interviewed a wide variety of people across the state including, US Congressman Greg Murphy, NC Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby. The show has grown over the last year. “We now have over...
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/13, Robert K. Hill to Kimiko Roberson, Vance township, lot 10,11, W.F. Taylor property. 10/13, Clara Moore to Renee Manley, 1115 Candlewood Drive, lot 24. 10/13, Robert K. Hill to BTS Property LLC, Vance township, two parcels.
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12, USO, Piggly Wiggly to help bring some Thanksgiving to Marines
NEW BERN, Craven County — Thanksgiving is all about getting together with family and friends but some young Marines stationed in Eastern North Carolina will not be able to get home. A large group of Marines recently out of boot camp are in combat field training at Camp Devil...
cbs17
Memorials honor 11-year-old girl hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small memorial now stands in Downtown Raleigh, remembering an 11-year-old girl who was tragically killed after being hit by a float while she was performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. It’s set up at a tree near the intersection of Boylan Ave. and Hillsborough...
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
Witnesses post photos, videos of Raleigh Christmas Parade incident where 1 died
Raleigh Police say a young girl was hit by a truck towing a float.
Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers! Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks. One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday. “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
For parents of Christmas parade dancers, the news brought panic, then relief, then sadness
Along the parade route, spectators and parents of participants were shocked and saddened to hear that a dancer had been injured.
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
neusenews.com
Silent auction held in December to benefit developmentally disabled persons
Raising Awareness for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) is holding a silent auction on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 am, and ending on Friday, December 9, 2022. Local businesses have donated items to be auctioned to support RADD. “This auction will be our last fundraiser of 2022,” said April Houston,...
neusenews.com
Greene County seeking nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for Greene County Volunteers. Special Volunteer Types: Individual (one person), Group/Team (two or more individuals who volunteered together as a team), National Service (volunteers with AmeriCorps, VISTA, or Senior Corps), Director of Volunteers-(a paid staff person who exceeds expectations of volunteer management). Areas of Volunteer Service: Veteran/Military, Youth Service, Seniors, Historically Underserved Populations, Disaster, Animals, Cultural, Environment, Health & Human Services, Lifetime Achievement, Other. The nomination form has more detail under each category.
neusenews.com
New Lenoir County corporations
The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 11/2, Bizaaz Auto, LLC, Agent: Katina Rhynehardt, 1820 Southwood Road, Kinston. 11/4, Coastal Sun Designs, LLC, Agent: Lauren Hines, 4516 Hwy 55 W, Kinston. 11/1, Coxells, LLC, Agent: Sonya Wells, 2667 Turnage Drive, Kinston. 11/8, D3 Church, Inc.,...
WITN
‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin
On cold days during the fall, snuggling up to a cute cat or two could be the trick to keeping you warm!. TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run.
WITN
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
