FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Decision made regarding Buffalo football game
While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
WFMJ.com
Howland receives 22 applicants for head coaching job
The vacant head football coaching position at Howland has drawn 22 applicants. The school hopes to start interviewing potential candidates next month. Former coach Steve Boyle stepped down following a 2-8 season.
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Top Sports Bars In Cleveland
Find the best place to watch the World Cup with help from Yelp! They’ve ranked the top four spots near Cleveland. Top four sports bars in Cleveland to view the World Cup according to Yelp Data:. 1: The Old Angle Tavern (Ohio City) 2: Parnell’s Pub (Cleveland Heights)
Cleveland Jewish News
WKYC, CJN’s Monica Robins receives Press Club of Cleveland’s Chuck Heaton Award
WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, received the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Press Club of Cleveland Nov. 16 at The City Club of Cleveland in downtown Cleveland. She was honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
Where to find turkey giveaways and a hot meal for Thanksgiving
Tis the season to give back to the community and these businesses and organizations hope to do just that. Check out this list of turkey giveaways and locations to get a hot meal this Thanksgiving.
Massillon dominates Lake 24-6 to advance to Division 2 state semifinals
The Tigers scored the first 24 points of the game to defeat the Blue Streaks
Watch how Glenville came back to win its first regional football championship since 2013
TIFFIN, Ohio — Glenville dug itself out of a nine-point deficit Saturday night in the snow and ice against Van Wert at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium and won its first regional football championship since 2013. See the Tarblooders’ 42-33 win in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 final and...
Youngstown Diocese: 3 Massillon parishes to merge
On Sunday, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced three parishes in Massillon will merge.
2 Akron children reported missing Sunday have been found, News 5 has learned
The Akron Police Department issued a reverse alert call for two missing children who were last seen on Saturday night. News 5 has learned that they have been found safe.
Streetsboro senior high school student dies
James Woods, a senior at Streetsboro High School has died, according to a news release from district Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh.
