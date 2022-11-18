ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

signalcleveland.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Decision made regarding Buffalo football game

While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Howland receives 22 applicants for head coaching job

The vacant head football coaching position at Howland has drawn 22 applicants. The school hopes to start interviewing potential candidates next month. Former coach Steve Boyle stepped down following a 2-8 season.
WARREN, OH
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Top Sports Bars In Cleveland

Find the best place to watch the World Cup with help from Yelp! They’ve ranked the top four spots near Cleveland. Top four sports bars in Cleveland to view the World Cup according to Yelp Data:. 1: The Old Angle Tavern (Ohio City) 2: Parnell’s Pub (Cleveland Heights)
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
