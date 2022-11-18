ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 17 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Another cold night, finally warming Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty northwest winds with patches of clouds and flurries at times kept things very chilly for most of Saturday. Highs only topped out around 30 degrees in the metro, but wind chills remained in the teens all day things to those gusty winds. Skies have cleared out for the evening, setting us up for another cold night. Winds have started to back off, and should not be as gusty for the rest of the evening. Temperatures though will be dropping fairly quickly, already into the low 20s or teens by 10pm.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Early Monday Omaha Fire Was An Accident

Omaha Fire Investigators say an early Monday morning fire in south Omaha was accidental in nature, caused by an electrical problem. Firefighters pulling up to the house at 2319 Deer Park Blvd. around 4:30 a.m. reported heavy smoke, and a fire was found inside the single family residence. The fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No injuries in Lancaster County accident

A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Long lines for free Thanksgiving meal kits in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families who can are buying their Thanksgiving food. Some of those who can’t, still won’t go without. Thanks to Catholic Charities and donations from the community, a few hundred people got a free Thanksgiving meal kit Monday. It included not only a turkey, but...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital

Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Elkorn man honored with Carnegie Medal for heroism

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man who witnessed a three-vehicle crash while driving along Interstate 80, then ran to help rescue the victims received a high honor Monday for his heroism that day. Frank Axiotes, a 49-year-old salesman from Elkhorn, was one of 17 people across North America to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy

OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Parents beware: Dangerous, recalled toys are still on sale

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A consumer advocacy group is warning parents shopping for the holidays that dangerous, recalled toys are still being sold online. The U.S. Public Interest Research group’s 37th annual “Trouble in Toy-Land” safety report was released Thursday. The P.L.R.G. said it was able...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Omaha man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life-threatening. An initial review of the scene showed another member of his hunting party unintentionally shot him.
OMAHA, NE

