OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty northwest winds with patches of clouds and flurries at times kept things very chilly for most of Saturday. Highs only topped out around 30 degrees in the metro, but wind chills remained in the teens all day things to those gusty winds. Skies have cleared out for the evening, setting us up for another cold night. Winds have started to back off, and should not be as gusty for the rest of the evening. Temperatures though will be dropping fairly quickly, already into the low 20s or teens by 10pm.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO