Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 17 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Another cold night, finally warming Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty northwest winds with patches of clouds and flurries at times kept things very chilly for most of Saturday. Highs only topped out around 30 degrees in the metro, but wind chills remained in the teens all day things to those gusty winds. Skies have cleared out for the evening, setting us up for another cold night. Winds have started to back off, and should not be as gusty for the rest of the evening. Temperatures though will be dropping fairly quickly, already into the low 20s or teens by 10pm.
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
WOWT
Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
iheart.com
Early Monday Omaha Fire Was An Accident
Omaha Fire Investigators say an early Monday morning fire in south Omaha was accidental in nature, caused by an electrical problem. Firefighters pulling up to the house at 2319 Deer Park Blvd. around 4:30 a.m. reported heavy smoke, and a fire was found inside the single family residence. The fire...
WOWT
Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
WOWT
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
WOWT
Long lines for free Thanksgiving meal kits in South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families who can are buying their Thanksgiving food. Some of those who can’t, still won’t go without. Thanks to Catholic Charities and donations from the community, a few hundred people got a free Thanksgiving meal kit Monday. It included not only a turkey, but...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
WOWT
Elkorn man honored with Carnegie Medal for heroism
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man who witnessed a three-vehicle crash while driving along Interstate 80, then ran to help rescue the victims received a high honor Monday for his heroism that day. Frank Axiotes, a 49-year-old salesman from Elkhorn, was one of 17 people across North America to...
WOWT
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
WOWT
‘It was like a movie’: Elkhorn man honored with Carnegie Medal for heroism describes fiery crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man who in 2020 witnessed a three-vehicle crash while driving along Interstate 80, then ran to help rescue the victims received a high honor Monday for his heroism that day. Frank Axiotes, a 49-year-old salesman from Elkhorn, said he saw the crash on Sept....
klkntv.com
Parents beware: Dangerous, recalled toys are still on sale
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A consumer advocacy group is warning parents shopping for the holidays that dangerous, recalled toys are still being sold online. The U.S. Public Interest Research group’s 37th annual “Trouble in Toy-Land” safety report was released Thursday. The P.L.R.G. said it was able...
fox42kptm.com
Christmas lights, bingo, and dinosaurs among the things to do Thanksgiving week
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Dino letter dig, music bingo, holiday lights in Gene Leahy Mall, Durham Museum tree lighting, and Christmas lights in Aksarben are among the things to do Thanksgiving Week. The Saddlebrook Branch Library, 14850 Laurel Ave., is hosting Dino Letter Dig on Monday, November 21 at...
Omaha man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life-threatening. An initial review of the scene showed another member of his hunting party unintentionally shot him.
WOWT
Group hoping to tackle traffic safety in Omaha while remembering traffic death victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you drive on Dodge St. near UNO, you may notice a new, bright yellow sign on the pedestrian bridge that reads #SafeStreetsSaveLives. It’s placed just a block away from where a pregnant woman was hit and killed while crossing the road in September. “We’re...
Comments / 0