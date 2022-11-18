Read full article on original website
How this gift from a dentist allowed this Richmond man to smile once again
Jarrett Kinney, who was blessed with a new set of dentures just in time for the holidays, said it's only possible thanks to the kind heart of a stranger.
How this Richmond detective shared her Native American heritage with colleagues
November marks Native American Heritage Month and one member of the Richmond Police Department has a very special tie to the month that she shared with her fellow employees.
Why Richmond restaurant Saison is shutting down
Saison restaurant and its neighboring Saison Market will cease operations next month at 23 W. Marshall St. and 323 N. Adams St.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Slain Chesterfield mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
allamericanatlas.com
33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia
It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
Cycling gym spins into bigger space in Richmond
Leaving behind its original digs in Manchester and lowering its decibel levels, a young cycling gym has pedaled its way across the river for some extra space.
“He loved cars”: Family to honor Henrico murder victim with ride out
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County man who was shot and killed at a motel are hoping whoever knows about his murder will speak up. 38-year-old Ronnie Sneed was shot to death on Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning. Family members said he was found dead near a stairwell outside of […]
NBC12
Richmond holiday light show begins Thanksgiving day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Holiday Light Show will begin on Thanksgiving day at Richmond Raceway located at 4690 Carolina Ave gate number 7. The event was set to begin Friday, Nov. 18 however it was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The show features more than 1 mile of...
🎄’A Very RVA Christmas' is theme of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Nutzy and Nutasha of the Richmond Flying Squirrels will lead off the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 3.
NBC12
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database
RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
Richmond neighbors protest planned gas station: 'Listen to us'
Neighbors held a rally to protest construction of a new Sheetz gas station at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond Saturday.
Residents in Richmond’s Stratford Hill neighborhood protest construction of new Sheetz
Residents of the Stratford Hills neighborhood in Richmond lined Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, to protest a new Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
Veterans to ride from Chesterfield County to Virginia War Memorial in annual Motorcycle Biker Rally
Residents are invited on Sunday, Nov. 20, to support veterans at the annual Chesterfield County Motorcycle Biker Rally.
Help these siblings find a forever family
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
13newsnow.com
A closer look at how Virginia's proposed history standards differ from the past
NORFOLK, Va. — Newly proposed history and social studies standards drew criticism from parents, teachers and even members of the Virginia Board of Education this week. The 53-page standards, proposed by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, outline what and when certain subjects are taught to Virginia students. In...
Ex-boyfriend arrested for killing Chesterfield mother, 3 children
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were identified as the victims by Chesterfield Police.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Cool sunshine to start the week
Cool high pressure will be dominant today giving a dry sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid and upper 20s.
