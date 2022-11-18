Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmie Johnson: Why a Single Win in His NASCAR Return Would Be Significant for the Seven-Time Cup Series Champ
One more NASCAR Cup Series win would be significant for Jimmie Johnson. The post Jimmie Johnson: Why a Single Win in His NASCAR Return Would Be Significant for the Seven-Time Cup Series Champ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Danica Patrick's Sunday Morning Outfit Going Viral
Danica Patrick is ready for the final race of the season. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver got up very early on Sunday, to check out the final grand prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Patrick was in the racing spirit, too. Photos of her outfit have gone viral...
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister, Kelley, Is Going Viral
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was back on the racetrack on Saturday evening. The legendary NASCAR driver, who's retired from full-time racing, was back on the track, though this certainly wasn't a Cup Series event. That was evident early on, when a major crash happened, appearing to involve Dale Jr. "10 car...
Like it or Not, the Truth is that Chase Elliott Needs a Major Attitude Adjustment
Chase Elliott is talented, successful, and popular. Those realities, however, don't excuse the driver's poor attitude. The post Like it or Not, the Truth is that Chase Elliott Needs a Major Attitude Adjustment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Penalty Reports Help Explain Why Joey Logano and Kyle Busch Finished Where They Did
Kyle Busch and the No. 18 Toyota team were heavily penalized throughout the Cup Series season. The post NASCAR Penalty Reports Help Explain Why Joey Logano and Kyle Busch Finished Where They Did appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Stewart-Haas Racing’s big and uncertain future in NASCAR
Stewart-Haas Racing's future in NASCAR remains uncertain as drivers are likely to retire soon. Let's dive into the latest about the team's potential future.
Brian France reflects on NASCAR tenure and exit; 'Obviously I made a mistake' | KEN WILLIS
It’s not like Brian France has been in hiding. If you were interested, you just had to know where to look. For those not inclined to search, Brian dropped back into our orbit in one of the most high-profile ways possible for NASCAR followers. He spent two-plus hours in the guest chair on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s weekly podcast — the Dale Jr. Download.
NASCAR Mailbag: Ty Gibbs as a Team Owner? It’s Not as Crazy as It Sounds
Ty Gibbs' father would have been the logical successor as majority owner at JGR. Coy Gibbs' death affects the succession planning. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Ty Gibbs as a Team Owner? It’s Not as Crazy as It Sounds appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR considering significant change for the 2023 season
NASCAR is considering the idea of eliminating stage cautions at road courses starting in 2023, according to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck.
NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Celebrates Wedding Anniversary
Monday is a very special day for former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart. Nov. 21 marks the one-year anniversary that he married the love of his life, Leah Pruett. He had a great social media post that honored her during the afternoon. "I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor
NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
NASCAR Icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. Barely Avoids 10-Car Crash: PHOTOS
On Saturday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. participated in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway in a late model... The post NASCAR Icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. Barely Avoids 10-Car Crash: PHOTOS appeared first on Outsider.
Custer's last stand, Blaney's mud throwing and the impossible Taylor Swift ticket | RYAN PRITT
There's only one thing more difficult than securing a seat in a NASCAR Cup car these days. And that of course, is getting a ticket to see Taylor Swift. "You Need to Calm Down" and "Shake it Off". Anymore, though, perhaps holding on to one of those seats is as...
Ryan Blaney: Chase Elliott smear campaign (Videos)
Driver creatively campaigns for your NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver vote. Chase Elliott has dominated the vote for most popular driver after winning the award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. He appears to be a lock again in 2022. But, do you really know Chase Elliott?. Watch the Chase...
The 3 Most Heartbreaking Stories of the 2022 NASCAR Season
NASCAR provided many exciting storylines during the 2022 season, but three moments were downright heartbreaking. The post The 3 Most Heartbreaking Stories of the 2022 NASCAR Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Analyst Naming Joey Logano the Most Valuable Driver Makes Sense, for Now
Jeff Burton thinks the combination of wins on the track and meeting obligations off it makes Joey Logano most valuable. The post NASCAR Analyst Naming Joey Logano the Most Valuable Driver Makes Sense, for Now appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
Baja 1000 Complete Results: McMillin Family Finishes 1 and 2; Luke McM Gets Threepeat
Three generations of McMillins have raced in Baja, but despite 15 overall wins for the family in the storied Baja 1000, they’d never managed a 1-2 finish in the race—until this year. In a dusty but quite thrilling example of sibling rivalry, Luke McMillin beat his older brother Dan McMillin by 18 minutes after 828.25 miles, marking the first time in three generations of McMillin racers that the 1-2 feat had been accomplished.
NASCAR: RFK Racing plans to expand to 4 cars in the future
RFK Racing has long-term plans of expanding to four cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. Read what team owner Brad Keselowski had to say about the possibility.
Daniel Suarez Has a High Opinion of Himself for a No. 2 Driver on a 2-Car Team
Daniel Suarez made history with his win at Sonoma, but he's overestimating the significance. The post Daniel Suarez Has a High Opinion of Himself for a No. 2 Driver on a 2-Car Team appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 1