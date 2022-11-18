Read full article on original website
QB Mayfield simply 'not good enough' in Panthers' loss
After a lackluster performance in a 13-3 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore, Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted Sunday his effort was simply "not good enough," as the last-place Panthers fell to 3-8 on the season.
New York Giants lose 6 players to injury in loss to Lions
The Giants saw six players exit Sunday's loss with injuries, including WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, a source told ESPN.
Bears fans at bachelor party dress as Mike Ditka for game
A group of 18 fans in a bachelor party donned the former Bears coach's signature 1980s look for Sunday's game.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce turns short pass into 32-yard TD with spectacular run after the catch
Kelce made a catch at the Chargers' 27 and did the rest, weaving his way through a number of defenders before finding his way to the end zone.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson mad about Ronnie Stanley injury: I 'hurt him'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was upset he injured Ronnie Stanley's ankle after getting rolled into the back of his teammate's ankle.
Sources: Odell Beckham Jr. deal expected after Thanksgiving
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to wait until after Thanksgiving to pick a new home, league sources told ESPN, though talks with teams already are underway and offers for the free agent wide receiver are starting to come in.
Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce connection: 'If he's man-to-man, I'm going to give him a chance'
It was never in doubt who Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would look to for the winning TD in the final minute of Sunday night's game: Travis Kelce, "the greatest tight end of all time."
Fantasy football Week 12: Waiver-wire options include contingency plans for Justin Fields
Eric Moody takes a look at some under-rostered players who should be added to fantasy teams ahead of Week 12's NFL action.
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
With the release of the latest AP college football poll, here's what is up next for each team in the new rankings.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard takes Dak Prescott pass and races 68 yards untouched to score
The Cowboys running back now has three touchdowns of more than 50 yards on the season.
College Football Playoff picks after Week 12
Find out who our reporters pick after Week 12 for the College Football Playoff.
Anthony Davis, looking to fill 'void,' scores 30 again as Lakers win 3rd straight
Trying to "fill that void" left by LeBron James' absence, Anthony Davis on Sunday scored 30 points for the third game in a row, which corresponded with a third straight win by the Lakers.
Sources: Dallas Goedert expected to return in regular season
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who was placed on IR this past week with a shoulder injury, is expected to return during the regular season, league sources told ESPN.
Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet Week 11: Replacing Cooper Kupp, TE sleepers, starts and sits
All the need-to-know, quick-hitting information you have to be aware of before setting your lineup every Sunday morning.
Niners emerge as legit NFC threat after showing out against Cardinals in Mexico City
Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant win at Estadio Azteca.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Justin Fields, Joe Mixon among players injured Sunday
Monday morning fantasy news wrap: Justin Fields and Joe Mixon headline the players hurt on Sunday, while big games by Travis Kelce and Davante Adams propel them into elite company on NFL all-time lists.
CFB betting cheat sheet: USC-UCLA is big and should feature a lot of points
Sports Betting Insider Doug Kezirian gives his final tips and picks for Week 12, including his thoughts on the big USC-UCLA matchup and more.
Capital One Fan Vote: Who is your pick -- Ohio State or Michigan?
One of the biggest games of the year is set for Saturday. Who do you think will win the Big Ten showdown?
Fantasy football Week 11 inactives: Status for Lamar Jackson, Davante Adams and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
Sean O'Malley: Next fight will be for UFC bantamweight title
Rising UFC star Sean O'Malley said he has been told that he will compete for the 135-pound belt in his next bout.
