On the Mark: The Twelfth of Never
AND THEN THERE WERE 12: Practicing the week of Thanksgiving. It’s the goal of high school football teams.
NFL Draft Profile: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Wide Receiver, West Virginia Mountaineers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for West Virginia WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64
GEORGIA TECH (3-1) Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 3-11 3-4 11, Smith 6-13 3-7 15, Sturdivant 3-6 0-0 7, Terry 0-5 0-0 0, Franklin 3-7 5-6 11, Kelly 4-14 0-1 9, Moore 1-4 0-2 2, Maxwell 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 24-69 11-20 64.
Lembo Named A Semifinalist For Broyles Award
South Carolina's Pete Lembo survives the first round of cuts and remains in contention for the Broyles Award.
Buffalo 82, George Mason 74
BUFFALO (2-4) Adams 8-14 5-9 24, Smith 3-3 1-2 7, Foster 2-7 4-6 8, C.Jones 8-15 3-6 22, Powell 3-8 5-6 11, Hardnett 2-3 0-1 4, Blocker 2-4 0-0 4, Jack 0-0 0-0 0, Ceaser 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 18-30 82.
Rice 76, Houston Christian 67
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (1-5) Hofman 6-11 2-2 18, Maring 3-6 1-2 8, Bazil 3-7 3-4 10, Klanjscek 5-13 0-1 12, Long 5-9 0-0 14, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, King 1-3 0-0 3, Iyeyemi 0-3 0-0 0, Achara 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-9 67.
No. 9 Arkansas 80, Louisville 54
LOUISVILLE (0-4) Curry 1-2 1-2 3, Huntley-Hatfield 0-2 1-2 1, Withers 1-4 5-6 7, Ellis 4-16 1-2 11, James 0-2 3-4 3, Lands 3-5 6-6 13, Traynor 4-5 0-0 9, Wheeler 1-2 0-1 2, Miller 1-2 1-2 3, Basili 1-4 0-0 2, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Ree 0-0 0-0 0, McCool 0-0 0-0 0, Myles-Devore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 18-25 54.
L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 114
UTAH (114) Markkanen 10-21 4-4 25, Olynyk 6-7 4-4 19, Vanderbilt 1-4 4-4 6, Clarkson 8-18 6-7 26, Sexton 5-13 0-0 10, Fontecchio 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-0 2-2 2, Beasley 2-11 0-0 6, Horton-Tucker 5-9 2-3 14. Totals 40-89 22-24 114.
Indiana 123, Orlando 102
ORLANDO (102) Bol 4-11 1-2 9, Okeke 0-3 0-0 0, Bamba 5-6 3-3 15, F.Wagner 6-11 8-10 20, Suggs 5-13 1-2 12, Schofield 4-11 0-0 10, Ross 2-7 0-0 6, G.Harris 6-11 3-3 18, Hampton 2-7 2-3 6, Houstan 1-1 1-2 4, K.Harris 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 36-85 19-25 102.
No. 4 Texas 73, N. Arizona 48
N. ARIZONA (2-4) Mains 1-5 0-0 3, Towt 1-4 1-5 3, Cone 1-8 4-4 6, Fuller 6-10 2-2 15, Lloyd 0-5 0-0 0, Fort 1-6 0-0 2, Haymon 2-7 0-0 5, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Wistrcill 1-3 2-2 4, McLaughlin 0-1 2-2 2, Campisano 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 17-54 11-15 48.
No. 14 Arizona 101, Cincinnati 93
CINCINNATI (3-2) Lakhin 6-10 5-8 17, Adams-Woods 4-9 0-0 11, Davenport 2-6 4-4 10, DeJulius 4-12 0-0 9, Nolley 12-18 0-0 33, Phinisee 1-3 0-0 2, Oguama 0-1 0-1 0, Skillings 2-4 0-0 4, Ezikpe 0-4 0-0 0, Hensley 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 2-2 1-2 7, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 10-15 93.
Milwaukee 119, Portland 111
PORTLAND (111) Grant 6-16 6-8 18, Hart 7-9 1-1 17, Nurkic 7-15 1-2 16, Sharpe 1-9 0-0 2, Simons 12-23 2-2 29, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 3-4 2-2 10, Butler Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 1-1 3-4 5, Little 3-8 0-0 6, Winslow 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 44-93 15-19 111.
Cleveland 114, Atlanta 102
ATLANTA (102) Collins 5-9 3-3 16, Griffin 7-11 0-0 17, Capela 2-5 0-0 4, Murray 4-17 2-2 11, Young 10-22 4-6 25, Johnson 3-4 0-0 8, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 6-9 6-6 18, J.Holiday 0-3 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-6 0-0 3, Krejci 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 15-17 102.
New Orleans 128, Golden State 83
GOLDEN STATE (83) Kuminga 6-20 2-2 18, Lamb 1-5 0-0 2, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 0-5 0-0 0, Poole 9-18 6-7 26, Baldwin Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, J.Green 4-6 2-2 10, Jerome 2-4 2-2 7, Moody 2-6 5-6 10, Rollins 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-74 17-19 83.
Akron 72, W. Kentucky 53
AKRON (3-1) Freeman 7-8 4-8 18, Hunter 3-8 0-0 7, Castaneda 6-12 3-3 16, Hankerson 3-5 1-2 9, Tribble 4-9 0-0 9, N.Johnson 3-3 0-0 9, Clarke 1-3 1-2 4, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-48 9-15 72.
Texas St. 59, California 55
TEXAS ST. (3-2) Love 2-6 0-2 4, Morgan 4-11 1-3 9, Davis 3-10 6-8 14, Dawson 1-3 0-0 3, Harrell 6-15 7-7 21, Drinnon 1-4 2-2 4, Gatkek 2-5 0-1 4, Sykes 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 16-23 59.
Belmont 96, Howard 73
HOWARD (3-5) Settle 3-9 0-0 6, Wood 3-8 2-2 10, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 4-8 4-4 15, Williams 1-8 2-2 4, Dockery 5-9 2-2 15, Brown 1-2 3-4 5, Odom 1-5 0-0 2, Okojie 1-1 3-4 5, Dickson 0-1 2-2 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, Rhames 0-1 1-2 1, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-61 19-22 73.
No. 8 Duke 74, Bellarmine 57
BELLARMINE (2-3) Hopf 4-10 2-3 11, Betz 3-6 0-0 9, Suder 5-10 1-1 11, Tipton 3-10 1-1 8, Wieland 4-8 0-0 8, Johnson 2-7 1-1 6, Hatton 0-1 0-0 0, Thelen 0-0 0-0 0, Pfriem 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-54 5-6 57.
Ill.-Chicago 77, Stonehill 71
STONEHILL (2-4) Bergan 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 6-15 11-13 24, Zegarowski 4-10 0-0 9, Burnett 2-7 6-8 10, Stone 3-5 3-4 9, Mack 3-5 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Meuser 2-2 2-2 7, Melis 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-49 22-27 71.
Florida St. 81, Mercer 72
MERCER (2-3) McCreary 10-15 0-0 20, Robertson 4-13 4-8 15, Walker 4-13 0-0 11, Zanoni 3-7 2-3 11, Hurtado 1-8 0-0 2, Craig 3-7 4-4 10, Quinones 0-1 0-0 0, Cobb 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 10-15 72.
