Geary County Commission agenda is set for Monday

Geary County Commissioners will participate in a joint meeting on Monday with the Public Building Commission regarding revenue shortfall funding for Geary Community Hospital. That session is scheduled at 10 a.m. during the weekly county meeting. Other agenda items for the day range from weekly reports by the Finance Officer...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
House of Ruth thanks supporters of winter coat drive

House of Ruth's 2nd Annual 2022 Winter Coat Drive for Kids is complete. They would like to thank the people of Junction City, all of The JC Community Partners, The New Church of The Living God, Normandy Chapel, the First Presbyterian Church of Junction City, the Bramlage Foundation, Burkes Department Store, The McKinney -Vintos Coordinator of USD 475, the Geary County Community Health Worker Team, the Seniors from the Geary County 4H Senior Center Yoga classes, the Junction City Juneteenth Committee, Mr. Times for his live podcast; and the local USD 475 elementary schools for allowing us to provide winter coats to their schools.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Geary County Public Works issues a holiday closure notice

In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, the following closures within the Geary County Public Works Department are as follows:. Thursday, November 24, 2022: The Public Works Department & Transfer Station will be closed. Friday, November 25, 2022: The Public Works Department will be closed but the Transfer Station will resume...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 3 in Junction City

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will hold its second annual Breakfast with Santa program on Sat. Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. Santa and a pancake breakfast bar will be featured in the meeting room. Games, crafts and other activities will be in the main part of the library.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Water main breaks on East Tenth Avenue

Water was fully restored in an Emporia neighborhood Sunday after a main broke on East Tenth Avenue Saturday night. City communications manager Christine Johnson said a six-inch main burst around 10 p.m. between Cottonwood and Exchange Streets, a bit north of William Allen White Elementary School.
EMPORIA, KS
Red Rocks announces White Christmas event

From 2 - 4 p.m. visitors may informally tour the decorated home while listening to seasonal music provided by the Emporia High School Chorale, Irene Diaz’s cello students, and the Emporia State University Flute Choir. Refreshments will be served in the Visitor’s Center. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
EMPORIA, KS
Operation Santa Claus helps Fort Riley families

Operation Santa Claus is a volunteer organization of Fort Riley Soldiers working to donate toys to families on post in need during the holiday season. Each child goes home with two toys, a book, family puzzle or game and a stocking. According to OSC representatives their headquarters where toy donations...
RILEY, KS
New traffic safety enforcement campaign is under way

This Thanksgiving, make sure to buckle up, Kansas. Now through Monday, Nov 27, The Junction City Police Department said that they will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas *THANKSGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Alone for Thanksgiving? Here are your meal options in the Emporia area.

If there’s one thing many can agree on, it’s that no one should be alone on a holiday. That’s why several Emporia area churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals this week, filling a need for food and fellowship. The Olpe United Methodist Church will serve...
EMPORIA, KS
Turkey Run is set for Saturday at Fort Riley

Kansas American Legion is hosting a Turkey Run at Fort Riley on Saturday for 800 Soldiers and family members at the Soldier Recovery Unit Clamshell, 675 McGinnis Way from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion will distribute Thanksgiving meals. Kansas American Legion, Kansas...
RILEY, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
10 Days of Christmas schedule is set

Junction City Main Street is hosting 10 Days of Christmas downtown from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday Dec. 4. Activities will begin with a Holiday Fun Run at 4:15 p.m. on the 25th and continue through a Festival of Trees Gala at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Geary County Historical Museum.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found

Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
EMPORIA, KS
One-vehicle accident near St. Mary's Kansas, kills Topeka woman

BEATRICE – A Topeka, Kansas woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning, east of Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Honda Accord, went off U.S. Highway 24, west of St. Mary’s Kansas. The car went off the right side of the highway. Investigators say the driver apparently overcorrected, crossed the middle lanes and went off the left side. The KHP said the driver overcorrected again, rolling the vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
