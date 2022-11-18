ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida duo agrees to refund $2.6 million to victims of Amazon get-rich-quick scheme

By Ron Hurtibise, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Two Miami men have agreed to refund $2.6 million to victims of a business scheme that promised big returns for little effort using Amazon.com , according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Kevin David Hulse and David Shawn Arnett lured consumers into purchasing business opportunities by promising to build them a “100% Turnkey Amazon Empire” that “generates passive income on autopilot,” an FTC complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Miami alleges.

Hulse appeared prominently in marketing videos as Kevin David, identifying himself as an Amazon expert, an “eight-figure online business expert” and a “mentor and coach to hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs and students around the world,” the complaint states.

According to the FTC, Hulse and Arnett charged consumers $5,000 to $100,000 for programs with varying levels of service and access to products, the FTC said.

They promised to help set up an Amazon store, identify proven “home run products,” negotiate with suppliers, and then order, process and ship inventory to Amazon. “They further promise to expertly manage the Amazon storefront on behalf of purchasers, while Amazon will provide customers for the store. Purchasers need only sit back and receive ‘passive income.’”

Another program offered purchasers their own “automated crypto trading bot” that would generate profits in the cryptocurrency market “while you sleep.”

Names of the programs included Amazon Autopilot, AMZ Autopilot, AMZDFY, Amazon Automation, Amazon Done For You and Amazon Done With You, the suit states.

Hulse and Arnett operated their schemes under various company names as co-defendants in the suits, including DK Automation LLC; AMZ Automation, LLC; Proficient Supply, LLC; Digital Ninjaz, LLC; and Zonbase Inc.

Advertisements claimed that the Amazon Done For You program typically generates 50% to 80% in annual returns and outperforms the stock market. Purchasers, the ads claimed, can eventually sell their Amazon businesses for six-figure sums.

But the claims, the FTC said, were false or unsubstantiated. “Most purchasers are unlikely to earn the advertised income, and many, if not most, lose money,” the suit states.

Along with income from other business training programs they hawked, Hulse and Arnett raised at least $52 million from customers, the FTC said.

Some purchasers who posted negative online reviews about the programs were “threatened or harassed” by the defendants, while positive reviews on sites such as Trustpilot.com “are falsified,” according to the FTC’s complaint.

Purported testimonials that appeared in the duo’s promotional materials include a claim that a customer made $50,000 in a month selling on Amazon and another “made more on Amazon this past year than he had ever made before in his entire life combined.”

Hulse and Arnett were notified in April of the FTC’s investigation and told they could be subject to civil penalties for violations of federal laws barring unfair or deceptive trade practices. Yet violations continued after the notice was received, the FTC said.

The duo have agreed to a proposed $52.9 million judgment that suspends all but $2.6 million, which must be paid within seven days of a judge’s signed order. Terms of the settlement also bar Hulse and Arnett from violating deceptive trade laws. They will also be required to deliver copies of the signed court order to any principals, officers, directors, managers, and members of any new company they form over the next 10 years.

