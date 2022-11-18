Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Holiday events, benefit dinner and more in Shaler, Millvale and Etna
A benefit dinner for Etna resident Ursula Bresnei and her family will be held from 4:30-8:30 Dec. 3 at Fugh Hall in Etna. Bresnei has been diagnosed with breast cancer and us undergoing treatment before she has surgery. Tickets are $15 each and must be purchased online prior to the event at www.ayla.design-bresnei-benefit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverview boroughs ring in holidays
Beyond diversions like a light-up leg lamp and tongue-retaining metal pole, Bob Clark’s “A Christmas Story” enjoys enduring popularity for portraying the holiday season the way it used to be. Well, maybe it never was exactly like Ralphie Parker’s however many decades ago in Hohman, Ind. But...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Holiday events, coupon book sale and more in Ross, West View
Sts. Martha and Mary Parish will host the annual “One Night in Bethlehem” family Christmas event from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the St. Catherine of Sweden social hall on Wildwood Road in Hampton. Children ages 2 through 10 can participate in storytelling, crafts, games and a birthday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Nov. 21, 2022
The Bethel Park Historical Society is presenting its annual Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center, 2600 South Park Road. The event is limited to 100 people. Tickets are $15 per person. Please email historicalsocietybp@gmail.com to coordinate the purchase. Tree-lighting ceremony. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Nov. 21, 2022
The Monroeville Arts Council will present a holiday concert from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the auditorium at Community College of Allegheny County Boyce Campus, 595 Beatty Road. Kicking off the program will be singer-pianist Judi Figel, accompanied by drummer Jeff Montgomery, for the first hour. A Monroeville resident and retired Plum Borough School District music instructor, Figel has a repertoire that includes pop, jazz, country, light rock, Broadway and standards.
wtae.com
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
GetGo car wash site in Irwin recommended for approval
Giant Eagle Inc.’s plans to build a car wash at the site of a former motel along Route 30 in Irwin moved a step closer last week when North Huntingdon officials approved the site plans and Irwin Borough’s planning commission gave its green light for the project. Although...
Family of victims in East Huntingdon fire located
After more than two days of searching, members of the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have located family members of an elderly East Huntingdon couple killed in a fire Friday. Coroner Tim Carson said Monday that they located a son in Swissvale. Ernest E. Wright Sr., 87, and his wife,...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Pittsburgh 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Pittsburgh this year? This post covers Christmas Pittsburgh 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Pittsburgh, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Gatto's Harley-Davidson showroom set to open as watercraft hub in Tarentum
The Harleys have roared out of Gatto Cycle Shop along East Sixth Avenue in Tarentum, and the owners are transitioning the space to all things water-related to meet an increasing local demand. Jet skis and wave runners already are filling the Gatto Cycle Shop Marine Center, which is expected to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park real estate transactions, week of Nov. 20, 2022
Kevin Songer sold property at 1164 Camarta Drive to Stephen and Karen Bachor for $396,683. Cathell Townhomes LLC sold property at 1569-1575 Cathell Road to Baldwin Cathell Townhomes LLC for $2,950,000. Estate of Aloysius Dentel sold property at 461 Debbie Drive to Marco Valente and Caitlin Podplesky for $150,000. Fred...
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 20, 2022
Robert Morris University sold property at 515 Maple Ln to Bert Street LLC for $1,700,000. Adam Lueken sold property at 1041 Blackberry Drive to National Resident Nominee Services INC for $865,000. National Resident Nominee Services INC sold property at 1041 Blackberry Drive to Himanshu Nayyar and Priyar Parashar for $865,000.
Pittsburgh Pet Expo, the largest on the east coast, wraps up Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking for something to do this weekend that will keep you inside and out of the cold, the Pittsburgh Pet Expo has returned to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It's the largest pet expo on the east coast and it features competitions, demonstrations, giveaways, and vendors, all for you to enjoy and for you to spoil your pets. It got going again today at 10 a.m. and happening at 3:30 p.m. is the grand finale. It's the signature pet costume contest! You can learn more and get tickets at this link.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Deer Lakes Park continues to lure visitors 55 years after dedication
It has been called the hidden gem of the Alle-Kiski Valley. Deer Lakes Park, just outside the Russellton section of West Deer, is a 1,180-acre facility. It is one of nine Allegheny County regional parks. Among the park’s features are three lakes — one natural, two man-made — the Wagman...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East suburban real estate transactions, week of Nov. 20, 2022
Michael Kolesar sold property at 258 Brighton St. to Jennifer Marcoz for $150,000. Good Neighbor Properties LLC sold property at 141 North Ave. to Steel Town Properties USA LLC for $18,000. Churchill. Aris Tsouris sold property at 1524 Williamsburg Pl to Chris Tsouris Panos for $120,000. Edgewood. Denis Newman Griffis...
Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
Local church holding food giveaway, other services for community
This Saturday the church will be holding a free food giveaway.
Police investigating vandalism of Christmas display
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - There is a Grinch on the loose in North Sewickley Township. Early on Saturday morning, someone snuck into the yard of this house along Mercer Road and cut the electric cords running to several light installations in this massive Christmas display.This is not an ordinary holiday setup. This display is put together every year by the Santillo family and is known throughout Beaver County. This illuminating array of lights and figures not only helps people get into the holiday spirit but also helps raise money for the Women's Shelter of Beaver County.The question is, what...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volunteers sought for Marshall steering committee
Volunteers are needed to help guide growth and development in Marshall Township during the next 10 years. The township is asking residents to join a Land Development Ordinance Update Steering Committee that will focus on land development ordinances in their neighborhoods, according to township Manager Julie Bastianini. Letters of interest...
