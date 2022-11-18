ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ffnews.com

Sella Launches Trial of Biometric Card in Italy

Sella is launching a trial of a biometric recognition credit card that, thanks to a small chip sensor, allows people to make payments by using their fingerprint. The rollout of the new card, providing biometric verification for both direct and contactless payments, is led by Sella Personal Credit, the company of the Sella group specializing in credit to families, through a pilot project involving a selected target of customers in Italy.
ffnews.com

ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America

ACI Worldwide, a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and NTT DATA, a leading global technology company and IT systems integrator, will work together to advance growth into new markets across Europe and Latin America, focusing on the Italian market initially. Under a recently signed partnership, NTT DATA will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its technology solutions portfolio, instantly expanding merchant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers and new card, digital and mobile payment methods.
ffnews.com

BlueSnap’s Ralph Dangelmaier Says it’s Time For Incumbents to Collaborate

At Money20/20 Vegas, we caught up with Ralph Dangelmaier, the CEO & Board Member of the global payments company, BlueSnap, to talk about tech and payments modernisation and the benefits of collaboration. For Dangelmaier, there are thousands of pieces of regulation now affecting every level of the payments industry, internationally...
ffnews.com

Financial Giants Descend On Manchester For Annual Fintech North Conference

FinTech North will return to Manchester on Thursday 24th November, welcoming a raft of big-hitters, newcomers and everything in-between in the UK’s FinTech scene. Taking place at the University of Manchester’s iconic Whitworth Hall, the schedule is jam-packed with experts and FinTech trailblazers from the world of payments, digital banking, e-commerce, embedded finance and more.
ffnews.com

Jumio’s Bala Kumar on KYC and Using a Holistic Approach for ID Verification

At Money 20/20 Vegas, we spoke to Bala Kumar, the Chief Product Officer at identity verification and eKYC platform, Jumio, about the biggest challenges in ID verification and why KYC is so critical for modern payments. There are so many data points that make up a digital identity, whether it...
ffnews.com

Peter Stoute-King at Fintech Islands 2022

“We wanted folks to come and do business here and participate in discussions around the biggest trends in fintech, but also take in a little bit of the local culture as well, and support that.”. We were able to steal Peter Stoute-King, the COO of Fintech Islands, for a quick...
ffnews.com

New P20 report calls for greater industry collaboration to harmonise cross-border payments

Payments 20 (P20), the leading voice of the global payments industry, has published a new report calling for collaborative action within the industry to improve the efficiency and accessibility of cross-border payments. The value of cross-border payments is estimated to increase from $150 trillion in 2017 to $250 trillion by...
ffnews.com

Insurers to Visit Flood-impacted Brisbane Communities for In-person Customer Meetings

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and insurers will be in Moorooka and Sandgate next week to meet Brisbane customers who may need assistance with their flood-related insurance claims. The in-person meetings are an opportunity for customers to discuss their claim, and to work through any issues they may be experiencing with their insurer at a time that suits them.
ffnews.com

Allfunds Blockchain Expands FAST Solution to Streamline Stock Transfers in Spain

Allfunds Blockchain, the arm of Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG) specialized in blockchain technology and its application in the development of solutions for the fund industry, has expanded the capabilities of its FAST solution to digitize the process of switching mutual fund portfolios between financial providers. FAST was launched in 2021 with the...
ffnews.com

The Sustainable Fintech Alliance publishes the Sustainability Fintech Report

The Sustainable Fintech Alliance, a core working group of the MENA Fintech Association (MFTA), has launched the Sustainability Report Fintech during Abu Dhabi Finance Week. The report, which features an exclusive interview with H.E. Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, showcases all the incredible initiatives that MFTA’s members and partners are rolling out covering some of the most fundamental aspects of sustainability: preserving the environment, promoting inclusion and equality, enabling access to finance for underserved communities and refugees, and more.
ffnews.com

Azentio Software Wins Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions Award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022

Azentio Software (“Azentio”), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, announced today that it has won the ‘Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions’ award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022, for the Azentio ONEBanking Islamic Software Suite, an industry-leading technology and best-selling Islamic core banking suite globally. The event comes under the aegis of the eminent Finnovex Global Series, focused on the financial services industry.
ffnews.com

Pet insurtech Napo lands £15m investment

Pet insurance start-up Napo raised an oversubscribed Series A funding round, landing over £15m, led by DN Capital, and with the participation of the petcare focussed Companion Fund, Helvetia Venture Fund, M Tech Capital, Picus Capital, dmg ventures, Sarona Partners, T0 Ventures and FJ Labs. Napo has seen outstanding...
ffnews.com

Intelliflo’s Integration With Twenty7tec’s SOURCE Now Available to All Users

Intelliflo, and Twenty7tec have signed a new deal to allow users of intelliflo office to access SOURCE. Following a successful trial run with Tenet, this has now been rolled out and is available to all users via an app in the intelliflo store. SOURCE powered by Velocity is a sophisticated...
ffnews.com

Finxact and KPMG Announce Alliance for Innovative Delivery of Banking & Advisory Services to Drive Banking Core Modernization and Embedded Finance Transformations

Finxact, a Fiserv company and a leading provider of the next generation core banking platform for the U.S. regional and super-regional banking sector, announced today its alliance with KPMG. As part of the strategic relationship, KPMG will advise and help digitally transform clients on the Finxact platform. “Universal Banks, transaction-focused...

