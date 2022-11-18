Read full article on original website
Sella Launches Trial of Biometric Card in Italy
Sella is launching a trial of a biometric recognition credit card that, thanks to a small chip sensor, allows people to make payments by using their fingerprint. The rollout of the new card, providing biometric verification for both direct and contactless payments, is led by Sella Personal Credit, the company of the Sella group specializing in credit to families, through a pilot project involving a selected target of customers in Italy.
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
ACI Worldwide, a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and NTT DATA, a leading global technology company and IT systems integrator, will work together to advance growth into new markets across Europe and Latin America, focusing on the Italian market initially. Under a recently signed partnership, NTT DATA will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its technology solutions portfolio, instantly expanding merchant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers and new card, digital and mobile payment methods.
BlueSnap’s Ralph Dangelmaier Says it’s Time For Incumbents to Collaborate
At Money20/20 Vegas, we caught up with Ralph Dangelmaier, the CEO & Board Member of the global payments company, BlueSnap, to talk about tech and payments modernisation and the benefits of collaboration. For Dangelmaier, there are thousands of pieces of regulation now affecting every level of the payments industry, internationally...
Financial Giants Descend On Manchester For Annual Fintech North Conference
FinTech North will return to Manchester on Thursday 24th November, welcoming a raft of big-hitters, newcomers and everything in-between in the UK’s FinTech scene. Taking place at the University of Manchester’s iconic Whitworth Hall, the schedule is jam-packed with experts and FinTech trailblazers from the world of payments, digital banking, e-commerce, embedded finance and more.
Jumio’s Bala Kumar on KYC and Using a Holistic Approach for ID Verification
At Money 20/20 Vegas, we spoke to Bala Kumar, the Chief Product Officer at identity verification and eKYC platform, Jumio, about the biggest challenges in ID verification and why KYC is so critical for modern payments. There are so many data points that make up a digital identity, whether it...
Peter Stoute-King at Fintech Islands 2022
“We wanted folks to come and do business here and participate in discussions around the biggest trends in fintech, but also take in a little bit of the local culture as well, and support that.”. We were able to steal Peter Stoute-King, the COO of Fintech Islands, for a quick...
2022 World Cup betting tips, odds, lines, picks, times, more
Our experts break down everything bettors need to know to make smart wagers on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
New P20 report calls for greater industry collaboration to harmonise cross-border payments
Payments 20 (P20), the leading voice of the global payments industry, has published a new report calling for collaborative action within the industry to improve the efficiency and accessibility of cross-border payments. The value of cross-border payments is estimated to increase from $150 trillion in 2017 to $250 trillion by...
Fly Now Pay Later announces partnership with Worldline, making travel affordable and accessible to all
Fly Now Pay Later, the travel industry’s leading BNPL provider that allows customers to spread the cost of their travel expenditures over monthly instalments, has today announced a new partnership with Worldline. Fly Now Pay Later has been integrated into Worldine’s TravelHub – a platform, which gives access to...
Ukrainians struggling to rent privately in UK, reveals ONS
Office for National Statistics says refugees face difficulties due to lack of guarantors or references
Insurers to Visit Flood-impacted Brisbane Communities for In-person Customer Meetings
The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and insurers will be in Moorooka and Sandgate next week to meet Brisbane customers who may need assistance with their flood-related insurance claims. The in-person meetings are an opportunity for customers to discuss their claim, and to work through any issues they may be experiencing with their insurer at a time that suits them.
CoverGo expands its presence in the Middle East with a strategic investment from Noria Capital
CoverGo, the leading global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors. CoverGo has been adopted by a growing number of...
Allfunds Blockchain Expands FAST Solution to Streamline Stock Transfers in Spain
Allfunds Blockchain, the arm of Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG) specialized in blockchain technology and its application in the development of solutions for the fund industry, has expanded the capabilities of its FAST solution to digitize the process of switching mutual fund portfolios between financial providers. FAST was launched in 2021 with the...
The Sustainable Fintech Alliance publishes the Sustainability Fintech Report
The Sustainable Fintech Alliance, a core working group of the MENA Fintech Association (MFTA), has launched the Sustainability Report Fintech during Abu Dhabi Finance Week. The report, which features an exclusive interview with H.E. Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, showcases all the incredible initiatives that MFTA’s members and partners are rolling out covering some of the most fundamental aspects of sustainability: preserving the environment, promoting inclusion and equality, enabling access to finance for underserved communities and refugees, and more.
Azentio Software Wins Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions Award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022
Azentio Software (“Azentio”), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, announced today that it has won the ‘Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions’ award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022, for the Azentio ONEBanking Islamic Software Suite, an industry-leading technology and best-selling Islamic core banking suite globally. The event comes under the aegis of the eminent Finnovex Global Series, focused on the financial services industry.
Pet insurtech Napo lands £15m investment
Pet insurance start-up Napo raised an oversubscribed Series A funding round, landing over £15m, led by DN Capital, and with the participation of the petcare focussed Companion Fund, Helvetia Venture Fund, M Tech Capital, Picus Capital, dmg ventures, Sarona Partners, T0 Ventures and FJ Labs. Napo has seen outstanding...
Intelliflo’s Integration With Twenty7tec’s SOURCE Now Available to All Users
Intelliflo, and Twenty7tec have signed a new deal to allow users of intelliflo office to access SOURCE. Following a successful trial run with Tenet, this has now been rolled out and is available to all users via an app in the intelliflo store. SOURCE powered by Velocity is a sophisticated...
Fasanara Capital wins a new $200m mandate from major Canadian pension fund to support the global fintech ecosystem
Fasanara Capital – the London-based asset management and technology platform – announced today that it has won a strategic ca. $200m mandate from one of Canada’s largest pension funds. These latest funds will be used by Fasanara Capital to support further expansion of its global fintech ecosystem....
Finxact and KPMG Announce Alliance for Innovative Delivery of Banking & Advisory Services to Drive Banking Core Modernization and Embedded Finance Transformations
Finxact, a Fiserv company and a leading provider of the next generation core banking platform for the U.S. regional and super-regional banking sector, announced today its alliance with KPMG. As part of the strategic relationship, KPMG will advise and help digitally transform clients on the Finxact platform. “Universal Banks, transaction-focused...
