Lena Merle Rucknagel, 92, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Wentworth Place Brown House in Magnolia. Lena was born on June 19, 1931 in Fort Smith to the late J.N. Williams Jr. and Lena Kate (Tetrick) Williams. She was the oldest of four children. Growing up with parents owning a feed and fertilizer store, she developed a love for plants and gardening. After high school, she graduated from Texas Women’s College where she received a bachelor’s degree and became a licensed dietician. She moved to Ann Arbor, MI where she raised her children, who were the joy of her life. Later in life she received a master’s degree in social work and worked at a Veterans Hospital in Cincinnati.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO