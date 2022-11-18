Read full article on original website
Northwest Missouri crushes Ouachita in first playoff round
ARKADELPHIA – Eight-ranked Northwest Missouri State ended third-ranked Ouachita Baptist’s 2022 season on Saturday with a 47-17 win in the opening round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The loss was Ouachita's first of the season, and gave the Tigers a final season record of 11-1. Northwest improves...
Black’s double-double highlights Southern Arkansas' big win over Ecclesia
Southern Arkansas never trailed and easily moved past Ecclesia College on Friday night, 89-49. The Muleriders improved to 2-2 on the season behind senior LaTreavin Black's 12-point, 14-rebound double-double. Three other Muleriders were in double-figure scoring and the team had its best total rebounding effort in over seven years. It...
Milam Michael “Mike” Kinard
Milam Michael “Mike” Kinard, 83, of Magnolia, died Saturday, November 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Norma; son, Lewis Kinard (Dawn) of Dallas; stepsons, John Talley (Terra) of Magnolia and Gregg Lawrence of Magnolia; grandchildren, Brittany Jones (Daniel) of Austin, TX and Adam Kinard of Houston; step-grandchildren, Alexis Swafford (Chance) of Texarkana and Rhett Wiley of Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Callie Jones, Henry Jones and Anniston Swafford.
Earl “Dean” Banks
Brother Earl “Dean” Banks, son of the late Early and Emma Banks, was born in Nevada County on October 4, 1944. At an early age, Earl accepted Christ into his life at St. James AME Church in Stephens. After graduating from Carver High School in 1962, he joined...
Jimmie Lou Burleson Cox
Jimmie Lou Burleson Cox, 90, of El Dorado, formerly of Waldo, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Jimmie was born October 24, 1932 in El Dorado to the late Jim Enree Burleson and Lucille Velma (Thurkill) Burleson. She retired as a computer programmer for McAlester Fuel Company where she worked for 23 years and was a member from an early age of Jackson Street Church of Christ.
Lena Merle Rucknagel
Lena Merle Rucknagel, 92, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Wentworth Place Brown House in Magnolia. Lena was born on June 19, 1931 in Fort Smith to the late J.N. Williams Jr. and Lena Kate (Tetrick) Williams. She was the oldest of four children. Growing up with parents owning a feed and fertilizer store, she developed a love for plants and gardening. After high school, she graduated from Texas Women’s College where she received a bachelor’s degree and became a licensed dietician. She moved to Ann Arbor, MI where she raised her children, who were the joy of her life. Later in life she received a master’s degree in social work and worked at a Veterans Hospital in Cincinnati.
October lottery sales top $420,000 in county
Columbia County had $420,808 in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales in October, according to a report released November 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $362,305 in September. Sales were aided by a record Powerball jackpot. According...
Columbia retailers report lottery sales
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of October. 1. Tobacco Station USA #1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $88,812.50; average weekly sales $22,203.13. 2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $50,051.00; average weekly sales $2,512.75. 3....
Harvest Food Bank honors Summit Utilities
Summit Utilities Arkansas was honored with the award of “Outstanding Volunteer Group” from the Texarkana Harvest Regional Food Bank. The award was bestowed upon Summit for its outstanding commitment and dedication to the Texarkana community throughout 2022. Summit committed 36 service area team members to work the regional...
Columbia County suffers new COVID-19 fatality
Columbia County recorded its 104th COVID-19 death on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active case numbers rose in Lafayette and Union counties, dropped in Columbia and Nevada counties, and were unchanged in Ouachita County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421. Total Active Cases: 16....
Knights of Columbus invite public to Thanksgiving lunch at Catholic Church
The Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will serve their 16th annual Thanksgiving meal from 12:30-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at 2114 North Jackson in Magnolia. The meal will be dine-in or carry-out. The Knights invite everyone, especially the elderly, the underprivileged, and anyone who...
Lanxess plans new western Union County wells for brine production
Lanxess Corporation wants to feed its Union County bromine plants with more brine from the Smackover Formation. The company seeks an order from the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission to establish the “Central Expansion Brine Unit” for 6,600 acres of land in western Union County. The move is...
COVID-19 cases up by four in Columbia County
Active cases of COVID-19 were up in Columbia and Nevada counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Sunday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,419. Total Active Cases: 12. Up four...
Magnolia Planning Commission meeting postponed
The Magnolia Planning Commission, which had set its November meeting for Monday, has postponed the meeting until further notice. There were three items on the agenda. Linda Anders wanted to request a variance to place a mobile home on a lot that is less than 65 feet in width. Bareknuckle...
Theatre veterans to lead SAAC’s Little Shop of Horrors
The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will welcome Delaine Gates and Darrin Riley as co-directors of their spring 2023 production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”. Longtime veterans of the stage, Gates and Riley have worked together dozens of times over the years, including at SAAC, at El Dorado High School, and at festivals and performances internationally. They will join forces again with “Little Shop of Horrors,” sponsored by Murphy-Pitard Jewelers and All About Flowers, and scheduled to take the stage March 3-5 and 9-11, 2023.
Camden man dies after vehicle hits embankment in Stephens
A Camden man died about 2:50 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on the west side of Stephens. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jacob Marks, 20, of Camden was driving a 2002 Chevrolet northbound on U.S. 79. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment at Tidwell Street.
Union County's COVID-19 deaths rise by one
Union County recorded its 198th COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties had slight increases in active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,419. Total Active Cases: 16. No change since Friday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,299. Total...
Proposed pay cuts for three Columbia County officials set government abuzz
A recent proposal by the Columbia County Quorum Court Finance Committee to cut the pay of three incoming county-wide officials has created a political hornet’s nest. The committee voted 3-2 to recommend that the 2023 county budget, which has yet to be approved by the full Quorum Court, slice the current pay of three positions – County Assessor, County Judge and County Sheriff.
ABC puts three businesses on "insufficient funds" list
Three Columbia County retailers have been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds" list for November, according to postings on the ABC website. In accordance with state law, the ABC Division is authorized to maintain a list of retailers who have paid invoices forwarded by wholesalers with an insufficient funds check. Under the code provision and the regulation, the ABC Division will maintain such a list which will reflect those deficient payments as reported by wholesalers.
