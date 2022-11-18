Read full article on original website
Finxact and KPMG Announce Alliance for Innovative Delivery of Banking & Advisory Services to Drive Banking Core Modernization and Embedded Finance Transformations
Finxact, a Fiserv company and a leading provider of the next generation core banking platform for the U.S. regional and super-regional banking sector, announced today its alliance with KPMG. As part of the strategic relationship, KPMG will advise and help digitally transform clients on the Finxact platform. “Universal Banks, transaction-focused...
CoverGo expands its presence in the Middle East with a strategic investment from Noria Capital
CoverGo, the leading global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors. CoverGo has been adopted by a growing number of...
Hugh Burden on Why FIs Need to Invest in their Back and Middle Office
Hugh Burden, the Head of Sales at AutoRek, explains the opportunities afforded by data and why institutions need to invest in their back and middle office systems. The current industry environment is ripe with consolidation – with a high volume of M&A activity, fintechs are beginning to innovate more together.
Fasanara Capital wins a new $200m mandate from major Canadian pension fund to support the global fintech ecosystem
Fasanara Capital – the London-based asset management and technology platform – announced today that it has won a strategic ca. $200m mandate from one of Canada’s largest pension funds. These latest funds will be used by Fasanara Capital to support further expansion of its global fintech ecosystem....
Allfunds Blockchain Expands FAST Solution to Streamline Stock Transfers in Spain
Allfunds Blockchain, the arm of Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG) specialized in blockchain technology and its application in the development of solutions for the fund industry, has expanded the capabilities of its FAST solution to digitize the process of switching mutual fund portfolios between financial providers. FAST was launched in 2021 with the...
Why Does the Stock Market Often Perform Poorly in September?
What is it about September that gets everyone believing it’s the worst time for the stock market? Is there actually anything concrete behind the idea, or did it just start out as a myth that now impacts market sentiment in a very real way that nobody understands?. Let’s take...
Insurers to Visit Flood-impacted Brisbane Communities for In-person Customer Meetings
The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and insurers will be in Moorooka and Sandgate next week to meet Brisbane customers who may need assistance with their flood-related insurance claims. The in-person meetings are an opportunity for customers to discuss their claim, and to work through any issues they may be experiencing with their insurer at a time that suits them.
Sella Launches Trial of Biometric Card in Italy
Sella is launching a trial of a biometric recognition credit card that, thanks to a small chip sensor, allows people to make payments by using their fingerprint. The rollout of the new card, providing biometric verification for both direct and contactless payments, is led by Sella Personal Credit, the company of the Sella group specializing in credit to families, through a pilot project involving a selected target of customers in Italy.
Intix’s André Casterman Explains Why Banks Need to Get their Data In Order
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to André Casterman, the Chief Marketing Officer of data management company, Intix, about innovative regulators, and why banks need to get their transaction data in order. According to Castreman. The regulators want more data and faster reporting from banks – more planning and technology capabilities are required to facilitate this.
All for One and One for All – Don Ginsel on why their is Power in Numbers.
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Don Ginsel, CEO and Board Member of Holland Fintech, about the importance of banks supporting their SME customers, especially considering the current financial climate. For Ginsel, FIs must gear their operations toward actioning more access to funding for...
BlueSnap’s Ralph Dangelmaier Says it’s Time For Incumbents to Collaborate
At Money20/20 Vegas, we caught up with Ralph Dangelmaier, the CEO & Board Member of the global payments company, BlueSnap, to talk about tech and payments modernisation and the benefits of collaboration. For Dangelmaier, there are thousands of pieces of regulation now affecting every level of the payments industry, internationally...
FCA Concerned About Problem Behaviours Linked to Trading App Design
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned stock trading app operators to review design features, including those with game-like elements, which risk prompting consumers to take actions against their own interest. Features include sending frequent notifications with the latest market news and providing consumers with in-app points, badges and celebratory...
Flexible Office Space Provider Secures £2.5m Investment to Accelerate Growth
Flexible office space provider, Canvas, has secured £2.5 million in debt finance from leading alternative finance provider, ThinCats, to accelerate growth and expand its property portfolio in strategic locations across London. Established in 2018 by founding partners, Yaron and Oren Rosenblum, Canvas focuses on sourcing and reviving buildings to...
The Sustainable Fintech Alliance publishes the Sustainability Fintech Report
The Sustainable Fintech Alliance, a core working group of the MENA Fintech Association (MFTA), has launched the Sustainability Report Fintech during Abu Dhabi Finance Week. The report, which features an exclusive interview with H.E. Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, showcases all the incredible initiatives that MFTA’s members and partners are rolling out covering some of the most fundamental aspects of sustainability: preserving the environment, promoting inclusion and equality, enabling access to finance for underserved communities and refugees, and more.
Provenir Recognized as Best Credit Risk Solution in the Credit & Collections Technology Awards for the Second Year Running
Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software for the fintech industry, has announced it has won the award for “Best Credit Risk Solution” in the Credit & Collections Technology Awards 2022. Provenir also won in this category in 2021. The Credit & Collections Technology Awards highlight the success of companies and individuals leading the way in enhancing credit and collections technology.
Azentio Software Wins Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions Award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022
Azentio Software (“Azentio”), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, announced today that it has won the ‘Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions’ award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022, for the Azentio ONEBanking Islamic Software Suite, an industry-leading technology and best-selling Islamic core banking suite globally. The event comes under the aegis of the eminent Finnovex Global Series, focused on the financial services industry.
Financial Giants Descend On Manchester For Annual Fintech North Conference
FinTech North will return to Manchester on Thursday 24th November, welcoming a raft of big-hitters, newcomers and everything in-between in the UK’s FinTech scene. Taking place at the University of Manchester’s iconic Whitworth Hall, the schedule is jam-packed with experts and FinTech trailblazers from the world of payments, digital banking, e-commerce, embedded finance and more.
Santander Further Enhances Self-Service Banking with NCR ATM as a Service
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Santander UK has expanded its long-standing partnership with NCR, selecting NCR ATM as a Service to transform, connect and run its self-service network of more than 1,700 ATMs across the United Kingdom. Santander UK, part of global Banco...
Intelliflo’s Integration With Twenty7tec’s SOURCE Now Available to All Users
Intelliflo, and Twenty7tec have signed a new deal to allow users of intelliflo office to access SOURCE. Following a successful trial run with Tenet, this has now been rolled out and is available to all users via an app in the intelliflo store. SOURCE powered by Velocity is a sophisticated...
