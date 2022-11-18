Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
WFAA
Husband of teacher killed at Robb Elementary resigns from Uvalde CISD Police Department
UVALDE, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier story on Ruben Ruiz. The husband of a teacher who was killed at Robb Elementary has resigned from the Uvalde CISD Police Department. Ruben Ruiz was among the first police officers to arrive at the scene on...
tpr.org
Uvalde CISD officer who tried to save wife who died in the Robb Elementary School shooting resigns
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Eva Mirales was one of the two teachers along with 19 children killed in the May 24th shooting. Her...
KSAT 12
Questions, speculations remain as search for missing people continues in Bandera County
Four people were reported missing in Bandera County from April to August. So far, three bodies have been found and identified. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office says the cases are unrelated, but residents and families say otherwise. “You have to tell the truth. I need to know what happened...
epbusinessjournal.com
Southwest Texas Junior College Inaugural Clinical Medical Assistant Program Graduates 11 Students on November 18, 2022
Southwest Texas Junior College announced its inaugural Clinical Medical Assistant Program, a joint program with the Texas Workforce Commission, graduated its first 11 graduates at a commencement ceremony held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at its Eagle Pass, Texas campus, featuring keynote speaker Maverick County Judge-Elect Ramsey English Cantu sharing some words of wisdom and praise to the graduates.
epbusinessjournal.com
Parents, Students and Teachers Voice Concerns to EPISD Board of Trustees Regarding School Shooting Threats
Local parents, students, and teachers raised serious questions regarding the Eagle Pass Independent School District’s Emergency Response System to school emergencies and threats of school shootings at the Monday, November 14, 2022 Board of Trustees Meeting held at the District Board Room, 587 Madison Street, Eagle Pass, Texas, citing that students are currently scared to attend school, emotionally and psychologically affected, and the school district’s emergency response system is deficient and requires immediate upgrading to provide immediate notification to students, parents, and the community in the event of a school emergency.
Watch: Falcons honor Uvalde shooting survivor as honorary team captain
The Falcons invited Daniel ‘Tres’ Ruiz, a survivor of the Uvlade shooting, to join the team as an honorary captain Sunday. Check out his reaction as he was left speechless by the invite:
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans
Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
A Texas doctor investigating if any of the 21 victims in Uvalde shooting could have lived if police didn't wait
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas doctor said Thursday he is working with state police to determine whether any of the 21 people killed in the Uvalde school shooting could have been saved had medical help arrived sooner. The review of autopsies and other records is part of a criminal...
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre
The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
Comments / 1