Uvalde, TX

Comments / 1

 

Southwest Texas Junior College Inaugural Clinical Medical Assistant Program Graduates 11 Students on November 18, 2022

Southwest Texas Junior College announced its inaugural Clinical Medical Assistant Program, a joint program with the Texas Workforce Commission, graduated its first 11 graduates at a commencement ceremony held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at its Eagle Pass, Texas campus, featuring keynote speaker Maverick County Judge-Elect Ramsey English Cantu sharing some words of wisdom and praise to the graduates.
EAGLE PASS, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

Parents, Students and Teachers Voice Concerns to EPISD Board of Trustees Regarding School Shooting Threats

Local parents, students, and teachers raised serious questions regarding the Eagle Pass Independent School District’s Emergency Response System to school emergencies and threats of school shootings at the Monday, November 14, 2022 Board of Trustees Meeting held at the District Board Room, 587 Madison Street, Eagle Pass, Texas, citing that students are currently scared to attend school, emotionally and psychologically affected, and the school district’s emergency response system is deficient and requires immediate upgrading to provide immediate notification to students, parents, and the community in the event of a school emergency.
EAGLE PASS, TX
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
UVALDE, TX
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre

The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

