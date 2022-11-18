Don’t kid yourself, coaches love NCAA transfer portal, too | Commentary

You have been duped.

All of you college football fans out there have been fooled into thinking the transfer portal is an evil entity and a home for greedy, selfish, disloyal players who are quitting on their teams only so they can collect a bigger NIL deal/salary someplace else.

Don’t be so naive.

In fact, quite the opposite is true.

I had a knowledgeable college football administrator tell me recently that most players who enter the transfer portal do so at the behest of their head coach or position coach. In other words, most players who leave a program are either directly or indirectly encouraged to do so.

In the old days, it was simply called player “attrition” or “running off” a player, but these days it’s easily explained away as simply players deciding to enter the transfer portal.

Oh sure, sought-after quarterbacks (see former UCF star Dillon Gabriel) and other proven players might transfer for better NIL offers from bigger programs, but many players at the bottom of the roster are actually nudged out the door by coaches who are under pressure to win immediately.

Especially in the bigtime Power Five conferences where athletic scholarships are no longer guaranteed for only one year. That’s how it was back in the day when one-year scholarships could be renewed or canceled after each season. It was much easier then for coaches to get rid of their recruiting mistakes.

These days, the schools in Power Five leagues guarantee athletic scholarships for four years, which makes discarding unwanted players much more difficult. This is where the transfer portal comes in. Coaches simply tell the underperforming players something to the effect of, “Hey, you’re never going to get on the field here and all you’ll ever be is a scout-team player. I’m not telling you what to do and I’m not saying you have to do it, but it might be best if you enter the portal and find a new school where you can contribute.”

In this case, the portal becomes a win-win for both parties. The unwanted players can transfer and get a new start and coaches can quickly replenish rosters with better transfers than the ones they are losing.

The portal also has become a way for a new coach to massively “clean house” and get rid of disgruntled players or players recruited by the previous regime who don’t quite fit in with the new system or buy into the new culture.

The portal allows the the new coach to hopefully rebuild and upgrade the roster more quickly (see Josh Heupel at Tennessee). This appears to be what first-year coach Mario Cristobal is doing in Miami, where he sent a pointed message earlier this week to disgruntled parents who are grumbling on social media about their sons’ lack of playing time.

“A parent is very free and welcome to come pick up their son if they’re not happy with their playing time here at the University of Miami,” Cristobal said bluntly.

Translation: “It’s time for your son to enter the transfer portal so I can give his scholarship to somebody better.”

Meanwhile, up in Gainesville, first-year coach Billy Napier knows he’s going to have a healthy number of players transfer out of his program – and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, he’s had “open, honest conversations” with some of these players and it sure sounds like he’s even encouraged them to enter the portal.

“One thing I do respect is players who want to play and who want to compete,” Napier says. “I played FCS ball [at Furman], and I am different person because I got a chance to play. Those fourth and fifth years of my [college] career when I actually got to go out there and contribute made me a completely different person as a result of that experience.

“So I understand you’re going to have some players along the way whose role is not what they want it to be, who see the handwriting on the wall and make a decision to go somewhere else. There’s nothing wrong with that. Attrition is healthy to some degree.”

See what I’m talking about?

College football coaches love the transfer portal even more than the players do.

Email me at mbianchi@orlandosentinel.com . Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2