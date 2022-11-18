Read full article on original website
Wales asks FIFA why rainbow hats were removed at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting...
First Dutch game one of least-watched first games in World Cup in Netherlands
AMSTERDAM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' victory over Senegal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday drew one of the lowest domestic television audiences ever for a Dutch national team's first match at a World Cup or European Championship, Dutch press agency ANP said on Tuesday.
Italy to press ahead with plans to sell ITA despite MSC snub
ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's government will press ahead with plans to sell a majority stake in airline ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday, after shipping group MSC dropped its interest.
Art or torture? France debates banning bullfighting
ARLES, France, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sixteen-year old Baptiste is training to be a bullfighter in the southern French city of Arles and says lawmakers who want to ban it across the country simply do not comprehend what he calls an art.
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
Vatican calls up Atlético Madrid doctor to treat Pope’s knee problem
The head doctor at the Spanish football team Atlético Madrid has described Pope Francis as a “very charming and very stubborn” patient, after the Vatican called him up to treat the pontiff’s enduring knee problem. José María Villalón, a distinguished doctor in the field of sport...
W.Africa, European partners bolster ties against Sahel jihadist threat
West African nations met with European leaders on Tuesday for talks on "homegrown" ways to prevent jihadist conflict in the Sahel threatening to "engulf" countries on the Gulf of Guinea. Under the so-called Accra Initiative, heads of state from the Gulf of Guinea and leaders from Niger and Burkina Faso met in Ghana with representatives from the West African bloc ECOWAS, the EU, Britain and France.
