The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
Spirit Airlines lands in San Antonio, announces two new routes for travelers
SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is now taking off and landing at the San Antonio International Airport. The first flight from Orlando landed on Thursday and the first flight from Las Vegas touches down Friday. The low-cost flight service announced it will add two more routes to its offerings.
Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of San Antonio in Texas. In a state like Texas, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
