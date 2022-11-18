ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Man critically injured in Nashville stabbing: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Nashville Monday afternoon, according to Metro Police. Police were called at about 2:10 p.m. to 710 Stewarts Ferry Pike after reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by ambulance, police said. It’s believed the stabbing is related to a domestic dispute.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville

‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man’s death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers. Family voices...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies after being shot at home during robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some North Nashville community members are demanding answers after someone shot and killed a man during a home robbery Sunday night. Metro Police said someone wearing a mask broke into the home on Jefferson Street. Family members said that’s when the person robbed the man inside before shooting him and running off.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen. The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.
BERRY HILL, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police, family search for missing mom

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a missing mother after she didn’t pick up her daughter from school Thursday afternoon. The family of 31-year-old Eleni Kassa said she was last seen by neighbors at the Arbor Brook Apartments in Murfreesboro. They said she left her keys, phone and personal car at her apartment, which is unlike her.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living in Nashville has been arrested after his wife found a hidden camera in their daughter’s shower. The woman called police Thursday after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom where her husband, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, requested their 12-year-old daughter take a shower, according to an arrest affidavit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville potholes rank worst in US: study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A recent study is ranking Nashville at No. 1 when it comes to the biggest pothole problems in the nation. The ranking comes from QuoteWizard.com. Over the last year, QuoteWizard analyzed search data for pothole related complaints and repairs for each state. Nashville beat cities...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing 2-year-old girl found safe, grandmother in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The little girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found safe and her grandmother was arrested on Monday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI reported that 2-year-old Auror Meyer was located in White House and she is...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

