Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in U.S. electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The perfect Big Ten season helped create 11-0 Ohio State vs. 11-0 Michigan: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird are thinking all about Ohio State vs. Michigan -- and maybe a little bit about Thanksgiving food. First, they offer an appreciation (4:30) for both the Buckeyes and Wolverines getting through the regular season undefeated so far...
Ohio State vs. Michigan preview: Odds, news, TV, live streams
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Game is back in Columbus on Saturday as 11-0 Ohio State hosts 11-0 Michigan with a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and a potential trip to the College Football Playoff on the line. Here is everything you need to know before kickoff on Saturday.
Dallan Hayden earns Big Ten honor, emerging as Ohio State’s healthiest running back for The Game vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dallan Hayden carried once in the first half of Ohio State football’s 43-30 win over Maryland on Saturday, and it went for 3 yards as he quickly spelled TreVeyon Henderson. Then he spent the second half replacing the starting running back on his way to a...
What rivalry? Jim Harbaugh sure changed his tune Monday when asked about Michigan’s 2021 trash talk toward Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Five days before the first all-undefeated version of The Game since 2006, it has already been Jim Harbaugh’s honor to participate. We know this because Harbaugh invoked that word five times in 15 minutes during Monday’s press conference. To hear him tell it, the No. 3 Wolverines (11-0) harbor no animosity toward second-ranked Ohio State (11-0).
Michigan vs. Ohio State 2022 preview matchup: RB Blake Corum vs. LB Tommy Eichenberg
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
Michigan vs. Ohio State 2022: Which team is Batman? Which is Ironman? Quick hits from Jim Harbaugh, player press conferences
ANN ARBOR, Mich - Michigan vs. Ohio State game week is here, and the Wolverines held press conferences Monday with coach Jim Harbaugh and players Ryan Hayes, Mazi Smith and Mike Sainristil. Quick hits from UM’s first availability of The Game week:. * Jim Harbaugh approached this week’s Ohio...
What Garrett Stover’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sometimes all it takes is one to get the ball rolling on a recruiting class and Ohio State football may have just gotten that with the commitment of Garrett Stover. The four-star recruit the first in-state commit and defensive player in the Buckeyes’ 2024 class, and he...
Ohio State basketball vs. Cincinnati preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State men’s basketball will play its second game as part of the Maui Invitation when faces Cincinnati. The Buckeyes lost to San Diego State 88-77 in the opening round of the tournament. Cincinnati lost to Arizona 101-93 in the opening round. This will be their sixth game against the Bearcats in program history, having won the last four, including in 2018 and 2019 during the Chris Holtman era.
Watch Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud conduct the OSU marching band to begin Michigan Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the first big events to kick off Michigan Week on Ohio State’s campus is when the OSU marching band comes to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and meets the football team. It’s a moment where the players get to have fun and even...
Matt Bradley scores 18, San Diego State beats Ohio State basketball 88-77 in Maui Invitational
LAHAINA, Hi. -- Matt Bradley scored 18 points before fouling out in the final minutes and helped No. 17 San Diego State rally from a slow start to beat Ohio State 88-77 Monday night in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish had 15 points...
Everything Ohio State football’s Ryan Day said about Michigan after beating Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day could only savor — or fret over, depending on one’s perspective — Saturday’s 43-30 victory at Maryland for so long. Everything about that game would be looked at through the lense of what it means...
Ohio State football’s best chance to beat Michigan may come from the lead back it least expected
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — When the Ohio State football coaches turned to Dallan Hayden with a season potentially on the line, they tried to simplify a complicated scenario. The Buckeye rushing game could barely find first gear, let alone second. Maryland would not relent. Ohio State needed the true freshman to keep the clock running, keep picking up first downs and keep playing with a poise beyond his age.
What is Ohio State football’s point spread over Michigan in The Game? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football is favored to win the biggest version of The Game against Michigan in the past 15 years. Caesar’s Sportsbook made the Buckeyes a 7-point favorite for Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium. If that holds, it will be both the lowest point spread of any OSU game and the first time Michigan has been an underdog this season.
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Michigan football game on Nov. 26?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s matchup against Michigan has finally arrived as has a chance at redemption. The Buckeyes will host the Wolverines next Saturday on Fox at noon, looking to redeem themselves following last season’s 42-27 loss in Ann Arbor. The loss was their first in the rivalry game since 2011.
Lathan Ransom says he broke his thumb in Ohio State football’s win over Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Lathan Ransom recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a blocked punt — for the second straight week — in Ohio State football’s 43-30 win over Maryland, and he did it all while being compromised from his first snap.
What South Carolina blowing out Tennessee means for Ohio State football, Michigan and The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trim one more team from the potential roadblocks standing between either Ohio State football or Michigan getting into the playoff if it loses The Game. Tennessee looked to be in a fairly comfortable place coming into the weekend. With only a road loss to Georgia, the team ranked No. 1 in the first playoff rankings reveal could win out and wait for other teams to lose while sliding back into the top four.
St. Vincent-St. Mary’s move up crowds a loaded field: OHSAA Division I boys basketball season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pickerington Central and Centerville battled last March in Dayton for the OHSAA Division I state championship in boys basketball. They beat St. Edward and St. Ignatius in the state semifinals to get there, before Pickerington Central emerged with then-junior Ohio State recruit Devin Royal to hand the defending champion Elks their first loss of the season.
Ohio PTA Board recommends that schools install lap-shoulder seatbelts in buses
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Sometimes persistence really does pay off. Avon Lake’s Rudy Breglia has persisted in his own personal campaign for seatbelts in school buses for years. It looks like his hard volunteer work is finally making a difference. “The Ohio PTA Board has recently released their authoritative...
Richmond Heights School Board President Nneka Slade Jackson to receive Black school educators award in Washington
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights Board of Education President Nneka Slade Jackson will be honored by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) at its annual convention to be held Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C. During the convention, to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the organization will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Lady, a 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 40-year-old bonobo that lived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for more than 30 years has died, the zoo announced Monday. A news release from the zoo says bonobo, named Lady, was born in the wild in 1982, but had lived at the zoo since 1990, one of four original founder animals of the facility’s bonobo program. She was brought to Columbus from the Limburgse Zoo in Belgium.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0