College Park, MD

Cleveland.com

What rivalry? Jim Harbaugh sure changed his tune Monday when asked about Michigan’s 2021 trash talk toward Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Five days before the first all-undefeated version of The Game since 2006, it has already been Jim Harbaugh’s honor to participate. We know this because Harbaugh invoked that word five times in 15 minutes during Monday’s press conference. To hear him tell it, the No. 3 Wolverines (11-0) harbor no animosity toward second-ranked Ohio State (11-0).
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs. Cincinnati preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State men’s basketball will play its second game as part of the Maui Invitation when faces Cincinnati. The Buckeyes lost to San Diego State 88-77 in the opening round of the tournament. Cincinnati lost to Arizona 101-93 in the opening round. This will be their sixth game against the Bearcats in program history, having won the last four, including in 2018 and 2019 during the Chris Holtman era.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s best chance to beat Michigan may come from the lead back it least expected

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — When the Ohio State football coaches turned to Dallan Hayden with a season potentially on the line, they tried to simplify a complicated scenario. The Buckeye rushing game could barely find first gear, let alone second. Maryland would not relent. Ohio State needed the true freshman to keep the clock running, keep picking up first downs and keep playing with a poise beyond his age.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What South Carolina blowing out Tennessee means for Ohio State football, Michigan and The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trim one more team from the potential roadblocks standing between either Ohio State football or Michigan getting into the playoff if it loses The Game. Tennessee looked to be in a fairly comfortable place coming into the weekend. With only a road loss to Georgia, the team ranked No. 1 in the first playoff rankings reveal could win out and wait for other teams to lose while sliding back into the top four.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

St. Vincent-St. Mary’s move up crowds a loaded field: OHSAA Division I boys basketball season preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pickerington Central and Centerville battled last March in Dayton for the OHSAA Division I state championship in boys basketball. They beat St. Edward and St. Ignatius in the state semifinals to get there, before Pickerington Central emerged with then-junior Ohio State recruit Devin Royal to hand the defending champion Elks their first loss of the season.
DAYTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights School Board President Nneka Slade Jackson to receive Black school educators award in Washington

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights Board of Education President Nneka Slade Jackson will be honored by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) at its annual convention to be held Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C. During the convention, to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the organization will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Lady, a 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 40-year-old bonobo that lived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for more than 30 years has died, the zoo announced Monday. A news release from the zoo says bonobo, named Lady, was born in the wild in 1982, but had lived at the zoo since 1990, one of four original founder animals of the facility’s bonobo program. She was brought to Columbus from the Limburgse Zoo in Belgium.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
