Pearl Street Wine Market & Café opens Friday; Sustainable wines and food on menu, in market (photos)

Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room
PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
Bay Village Kiwanis’ Christmas Tree Sale is a sure sign the holidays are approaching: West Shore Chatter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – It’s beginning to look a bit like Christmas as holiday lights and displays pop up and are turned on throughout Bay Village, Rocky River, Westlake and beyond. That also means it’s time for the annual Bay Village Kiwanis Club Christmas Tree Sale. Trees go...
Best grocery store pasta salads ranked worst to best
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are just days away from the most festive time of the year -- and the busiest!. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, our calendars are filled with school concerts, office get-togethers and celebrations with family and friends. And, of course, we have to find time to decorate, bake, and shop for that perfect present for everyone on your gift list.
New plans presented for former Doubletree Hotel $200M project
Plans for the Doubletree Hotel site at 3663 Park East in Beachwood have been redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel. City council’s Nov. 21 agenda includes four ordinances regarding the $200 million mixed-use project: one to authorize Mayor...
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Akron?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
Run, run, Rudolph: Rocky River takes the reins for Holiday Reindeer of River Dec. 2-3
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rocky River have big plans for this year’s holiday festivities. And this time, reindeer will be part of the fun. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angela Barth is bringing her top-notch creative skills to the...
Kent offers free ice skating downtown through Feb. 26, 2023
KENT, Ohio – Kent Skates, the city’s outdoor seasonal ice rink, is open for the season in downtown Kent. Ice rink admission and skate rental is free, according to the Kent Skates website. The rink will be open through Feb. 26, 2023. Hours are Wednesday-Sundays from 11 a.m....
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
Lorain County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo held at Tom’s County Place in Avon
AVON, Ohio – The eighth annual Lorain County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo was held on Nov. 3 at Tom’s County Place in Avon. The expo was clearly representative of how much people are appreciating getting out in their communities since the pandemic. Everyone was upbeat, friendly, positive and smiling.
Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
Tremont townhouse with downtown skyline views can be yours for under $700K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In real estate, location is everything. And in Cleveland, Tremont is one of the best. Located a stone’s throw from downtown, easily accessible from three major highways and yet nestled in its own corner of the city, the neighborhood is one the region’s most eclectic, brimming with trendy restaurants, bars, art galleries and boutiques. It’s also one of the most active, too, with gyms, parks and a section of the Towpath Trail. And the views can’t be beat. One of the city’s famous Cleveland signs is here.
It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays everywhere you go: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Happy Thanksgiving -- and welcome to the official holiday season. Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 24 this year, which means it’s one month until the big day: Christmas. Got your shopping done? No? You’re not alone.
Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
The Afternoon Club nears 125 years in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina is home to a unique, historic and enduring group called the Afternoon Club, where women -- exclusively -- meet to discuss literature and important news, issues and topics. The club, founded on Oct. 21, 1898, by Bessie McDowell Hewes and Mary Shepard Griesinger, will reach its...
‘Christmas Connection’ doubles in size this year, and offers more shopping than ever in its history
Cleveland's Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 vendors this year, making it the largest in its history and double the size of last year’s show.
Wolf Pack Chorus to Open in Former Club Isabella Property in Little Italy
Chef Chris Wolf will open the 'modern brasserie' in January
Eat, drink, shop and be merry in Medina
Thanksgiving may be next week but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Medina. This weekend, the city kicked off the holiday season with their 38th annual Candlelight Walk.
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
