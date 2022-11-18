ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marvel didn't recast Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — and it was the right move

By Sarah Whitten, @sarahwhit10
CNBC
 4 days ago
CELEBRATE ?
2d ago

I'm Happy how the Movie turned out. YES, Absolutely I missed Chadwick. I Love how they still Honored him with Tributes to King T'Challa character ♥️

Stephen Man
3d ago

T'challa was supposed to take over as the one of the new lead superheros in the mcu. They used Chadwicks death as a reason to kill off the character. The movie would have been better if Marvel gave him the same energy as Iron Man, Spider-man and captain america.

Rich Upwoods
3d ago

if Tom Holland get hit by a car and dies there will still be a spider man movie with Peter Parker in 2 to 3 years garenteed

