Reading, PA

Berks Weekly

City announces street closures ahead of downtown holiday parade

Over 75 area organizations are set to march down Penn Street Saturday, November 19, in the annual Reading Holiday Parade. The parade steps off from 11th and Penn at 10am and features 7 area high school marching bands, the Woodland String Band, which performs annually in the Mummer’s Day Parade, floats, dance groups, and more.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Mayor Morán Announces the Lighting of the Christmas Tree

READING – Mayor Eddie Morán Friday released a statement announcing the Lighting of the Christmas Tree on Penn Street and details about the program. “It is important that we find ways to create moments of joy and human warmth, especially as the holiday season fast approaches,” said Mayor Morán. “This year’s tree lighting will be filled with performances that will make you feel the holiday spirit. I invite everyone to join us in an intimate and joyous celebration of the start of the holiday season.”
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Route 100 Lanes Close Monday for Bridge Inspections

POTTSTOWN PA – Periodic lane closures in both directions on Route 100, between the interchanges of U.S. Route 422 and King Street across Pottstown Borough and North Coventry Township, are scheduled for Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WGAL

Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Middle School Market Open Monday, Tuesday to ‘Shop’

UPPER POTTSGROVE PA – Students and staff at Pottsgrove Middle School have spent weeks accumulating food and new coats. Now those goods are ready to be privately selected Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 21-22, 2022) by school district families in need. There’s no cost or obligation required of recipients. They...
POTTSTOWN, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Inside The President’s House

Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
BERN TOWNSHIP, PA
newstalkwsba.com

Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park

We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!. Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas tree to be lit in Reading next week

READING, Pa. - A Christmas tree lighting event will be held in Reading next week. The lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Penn streets. The lighting ceremony will feature performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Berks County: Upcoming Road Work

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

State Police Reminder: Local Trail Safety Now Goes Beyond Pedestrian Slips and Cyclists’ Tumbles

Montgomery County has seen a recent uptick in car break-ins adjacent to its parks and recreation spaces. When thinking about trail safety in Montgomery County’s vast array of outdoor assets — its trails, parks, and open spaces — most residents think of avoiding bodily harm. And while reminders about slip-and-fall incidents or bicycle tumbles are always valuable, the Pa. State Police is warning about another hazard, as reported by Joe Zlomek in The Sanatoga Post.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Alyssa Bushkie Named Chief Operating Officer of Opportunity House

Opportunity House named Alyssa Bushkie, Chief Operating Officer of the organization. She is the first chief operating officer in the organization’s history. A Berks County native, Alyssa graduated from Wilson High School and graduated from Penn State Berks Campus with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She holds a master’s degree in Strategic Human Resource Management from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveway in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and local organizations are working to ensure everyone has something on the table. On Saturday, there will be two Turkey giveaways in our region.First, in North Philadelphia, the Philabundance Community Kitchen at 2224 North 10th Street is handing out frozen turkeys, side dishes and pies.The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and continues until supplies run out.Another turkey giveaway is happening Saturday in Camden.Mayor Victor Carstarphen, along with members of Camden's City Council, will be out to distribute 600 turkeys to families in the city starting at 10 a.m. The pickup location is Roosevelt Plaza Park at 520 Market Street in Camden.If you plan on grabbing a bird, you must register online first and bring a photo ID at the time of pickup.And, if you cannot make it Saturday, Camden will be hosting another turkey giveaway on Monday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the North Camden Community Center at 1000 North 6th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 HolidayFest: A Longwood Christmas unveiled for 2022 holiday season

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is once again celebrating the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays. The holidays are in full bloom in Chester County and Longwood Gardens is unveiling its spectacular holiday decor. In the music room of Longwood Gardens you'll find two ladies dancing, trimmed top to bottom in festival florals. "This has been such an experience from a fashion designer's point of view, making a dress out of flowers basically," Paige Mueller said. The crafting of these delicate garments are thanks to design students from Drexel University. "The main inspiration for this when I initially did this sketch was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

