"Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving"; SBI Resilience presentation to discuss obesity challenges

Kingsport Times-News
Making changes: Documentary looks at employment, economic challenges in SWVA
NORTON — How do you adapt after a century-long economic staple fades away? That is the theme behind a new documentary that debuted in Norton on Saturday. Northern Virginia filmmaker Jan Canterbury screened an initial cut of “Change-Makers of the Coalfields” at the Park Avenue Theater to a group of 30 area residents, business owners and economic development officials.
Kingsport Times-News
Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing
NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Commission will vote on helping extension office rent building
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County University of Tennessee Extension Office submitted a request to the Hawkins County Commission to cover the rental cost for a building that would be used by 4-H and to support the community. The commission’s Public Buildings Committee met on Nov. 3 to hear the...
Kingsport Times-News
Water line break leaves customers near Lonesome Pine Airport dry
WISE — The Wise County Public Service Authority is telling customers in the area around Lonesome Pine Airport to boil their water after a line break Monday. The cause of the line break, which happened around 5 a.m. Monday and affected approximately 1,200 customers, has not been determined, said PSA Executive Director Cody McElroy.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade
East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport acquires Barking Lot dog park
The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Friday after the city of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. “We are excited to bring the Barking Lot under the umbrella of the Parks and Recreation Department and are happy to partner with PEAK on special events and programming for the park,” Assistant City Manager Michael Borders said.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel BMA approves Christmas bonuses for employees
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman approved Christmas bonuses for town employees. The BMA discussed the resolution related to Christmas bonuses at its meeting on Nov. 17.
Kingsport Times-News
Symphony of the Mountains to perform 'Down by the Fireside'
KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains plans to present a fireside treat in two weeks. The organization announced Friday that it will hold a holiday concert, “Down by the Fireside,” on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day
David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past twenty five years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett...
Kingsport Times-News
No injuries after Wallens Ridge cell fire
BIG STONE GAP — Wallens Ridge State Prison staff put out a fire in a cell Monday. According to state Department of Corrections spokesperson George Sissons, no one was injured in the Monday morning fire. Local firefighters did not enter the prison, and the fire was extinguished shortly after it was discovered by prison staff. Sissons said the fire was “minor.”
Kingsport Times-News
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but yesterday took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument now stands in...
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough goes evergreen this holiday season
Most of the leaves are gone for the season, but downtown Jonesborough is going evergreen this fall. Starting Saturday, the smell of fir will greet visitors both indoors and out in Tennessee's oldest town.
Kingsport Times-News
"A dream come true": Unicoi County Public Library opens up new storybook trail
ERWIN — The Unicoi County Public Library cut the ribbon Monday on a brand new storybook trail in Fishery Park. “You are looking at a dream come true,” said UCPL Director Suzy Bomgardner.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU recognized nationally for high engagement in voting
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University this week was recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to...
Kingsport Times-News
High-speed quad lift new at Sugar Mountain
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Oma’s Meadow chairlift — a high-speed, detachable, four-passenger lift — is the newest member of Sugar Mountain Resort’s uphill transportation system. The 2,225-foot long Doppelmayr chairlift cuts travel time from nine minutes to just over two minutes and carries 2,400...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man charged with stalking after hiding in apartment closet
The Johnson City Police Department arrested John Tucker, of Johnson City, on Sunday and charged him with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court, along with one count of resisting arrest. At 4:25 a.m., officers responded to 1400 Orleans St. in reference to Tucker hiding in a...
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteers: The army behind the Army
KINGSPORT — A sound synonymous with Christmas for local shoppers returned to the Tri-Cities on Friday as the Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to assist the region’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Members of the advisory board for Salvation Army of...
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Nov. 20-26)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’
JOHNSON CITY — As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. In 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as...
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place on Dec. 2-3 ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
