"Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving"; SBI Resilience presentation to discuss obesity challenges

Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place on Dec. 2-3 ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO