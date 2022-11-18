Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
NORTHERN CAMBRIA TO RETURN TO MANSION PARK
Newly-crowned District 6 Class A champion Northern Cambria will take on District 4 champion Canton in the state football quarterfinals this weekend. The PIAA announced the bracket yesterday, with the 10-3 Colts returning to Mansion Park in Altoona against the 12-1 Warriors on Saturday at 5 o’clock. Canton averages...
wdadradio.com
IUP ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL KICK-OFF TIME, TICKET INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY
INDIANA, Pa. —The IUP football team opens the 2022 NCAA DII playoffs with a home matchup against Ashland on Saturday, November 26. Kickoff at Miller Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. Any fan purchasing a ticket to the football game against Ashland can attend the IUP men’s basketball game...
wdadradio.com
IUP AND ASHLAND TO BATTLE IN SUPER REGION ONE
After Saturday’s action, IUP is set to play Ashland on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Super Region One playoffs. Fourth-seeded Ashland beat Notre Dame College, 20-13. In the other quarterfinal games, Shepherd knocked off New Haven, 16-13, to set up a game this Saturday...
wdadradio.com
IUP TO PLAY ASHLAND IN D2 PLAYOFFS
In college football, Ashland beat Notre Dame College, 20-13, to set up a second-round Super Region One playoff game next Saturday against IUP at George P. Miller Stadium. The No. 12-ranked Eagles (10-1) fell behind on an early field goal but tied it with a field goal of their own early in the second quarter. Ashland quarterback Austin Brenner shook off two interceptions to run for a score and throw for another before another field goal in the fourth quarter sealed the win.
wdadradio.com
IUP CHALKS UP ANOTHER ROAD WIN
The IUP men’s basketball team has started the season with three road games in their first four times out, and they are 4-0 after Saturday’s win over a nationally-ranked opponent, Walsh. Jack Benedict has the game story.
wdadradio.com
WILLIAM GACH, 83
William “Herb” Eugene Gach, 83, of Cherry Tree, PA died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, PA. The son of Tony and Margaret (Yonascho) Gach, he was born on December 13, 1938 in Indiana, PA. On March 19, 1959 he married the former Leona...
wdadradio.com
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD GETS UPDATE ON REUNIFICATION PLANS
On Monday night, the Marion Center School Board received an update on reunification plans. The district is teaming up with Indiana, Homer-Center, Purchase Line and Penns Manor School Districts for training with the “I Love You Guys” group concerning plans during times where students need to be evacuated off site, according to Superintendent Clint Weimer.
wdadradio.com
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET TONIGHT
The Marion Center School Board will meet for a combined work and voting session tonight. On the agenda is approval of two trips. One of them is a trip for the marching band to Walt Disney World for a week in February of next year, while the other is for the sixth grade class to Herhsey Park in May of next year. The board will also hear the first reading of three revised policies. They deal with non-school organizations, groups or individuals; dissemination of non-school materials; and district distribution of literature forms.
wdadradio.com
SHEETZ TO REDUCE PRICE OF UNLEADED 88 GAS DURING THANKSGIVING
Many people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, and one convenience store chain is offering a way to make it cheaper to get there. Sheetz announced today that they have reduced the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for all locations that offer that octane level of fuel. Unleaded 88 is a fuel blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. It’s meant to be used for any car model year 2001 and up. This comes as gas price averages this week for Indiana County start at $3.98 a gallon. The statewide average is $4.02, while the national average is $3.66.
wdadradio.com
JEAN FILIPOVICH, 92
Jean Filipovich, 92, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence. The daughter of Allen and Vernie Mae (Conner) Allshouse, she was born October 26, 1930 in Creekside, PA. Jean married her sweetheart John Donald Filipovich, Sr. on June 25, 1955 at the St. Bernard Church. During...
wdadradio.com
DUI ARREST STEMS FROM CRASH ON SUNDAY MORNING
State police have released more details on what was reported by Indiana County 911 as a call for utility lines down yesterday morning. Troopers say that they were called out at 4:35 AM to a report of a vehicle colliding with a utility pole at 130 Stormer Road in White Township. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Michael Ressler of Indiana, was the driver at the time of the crash and was under the influence of alcohol. While he was arrested for DUI, police found a pistol on his person, and that the pistol’s serial number was obliterated.
wdadradio.com
JURY SELECTION STARTS TODAY FOR THREE TRIALS
Jury selection is scheduled for today for three trials that are on the schedule for Indiana County Court, including one for a man charged with drug- and firearm-related crimes over Homecoming weekend last year. Court documents say 21-year-old Elijah Page is due in court this morning for jury selection. He...
wdadradio.com
BARTLEBAUGH CASE TRUDGES ON
Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco has granted a defense motion to delay a motions hearing for homicide defendant Matthew Bartlebaugh until January 18th. The 28-year-old Bartlebaugh is accused of killing his father, Jerald Bartlebaugh, on January 1st, 2020. He’s charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.
wdadradio.com
FORD CITY MAN SENTENCED FOR CHARGES STEMMING FROM 2021 INCIDENT
A Ford City man was sentenced earlier this week to serve time in jail for an incident stemming back from 2020. Court documents say 43-year-old Keith W. Habel was sentenced to serve 21 months to seven years in a state correctional facility for a third-degree felony charge of DUI, along with serving nine months to two years for resisting arrest, six months to a year for defiant trespass; and six months to a year for a charge of driving on a suspended license.
