Daily Montanan

Biden’s marijuana pardons are a seismic shift

Fulfilling a high-profile campaign pledge, President Joe Biden recently announced that his office will be issuing pardons to several thousand Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession offenses. “There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” the president said. “My […] The post Biden’s marijuana pardons are a seismic shift appeared first on Daily Montanan.
