Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic
Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir
Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Blue jeans and wolf whistles: The story of the song that saved Steve Miller's career
Steve Miller's album sales were in the doldrums until old friend Maurice resurfaced on The Joker and gave him a long-awaited number 1
Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract to quit Twitter: “Thx for being down for the ride”
Brockhampton‘s Kevin Abstract has said he will be deactivating his Twitter account next week. “BH family. Thx for being down for the ride,” Abstract told his fans on the social media platform. “I appreciate y’all. I am probably the most dramatic person you follow on this app. With that being said: I’ll be deactivating this account after these radio shows air this week. If you wanna keep up with me, I’m sure you’ll find me.”
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show
A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl
For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
John Garfield: The Tragic Death of a Classic Hollywood Icon
Hollywood tough guys of today have nothing on John Garfield, which some have considered one of the most handsome and talented actors in the history of the entertainment industry.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play
British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'
The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
The Secret Reason Jimmy Page’s Guitar on the First 5 Led Zeppelin Albums Is so Impressive
Jimmy Page’s guitar work on the early Led Zeppelin albums is even more impressive when you learn how he made it happen.
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
