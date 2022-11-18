ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

how do low income people afford emergency care for their pets, after the are gotten free. I love the idea, but resources for Emergencies are not available. I personally lost a cat because no one would care for him unless we had $1600, 1/2 upfront and half before he could come home the next day. We begged every vet, ARL, Humane society, vet teaching schools, clinic within 50 miles and NO ONE would help us save him.

In one way it's a great idea. However there is Pure Evil in this world. People are using dogs for dog fighting and bait dogs.

WITF

Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans

Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
LehighValleyLive.com

There’s more to the role of Pennsylvania coroners than what recent report offered | Opinion

On behalf of 64 coroners and approximately 288 deputy coroners across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that are represented by the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, we the undersigned members of the PSCA executive board feel compelled to provide a written response to the report issued by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and associated media coverage provided by Spotlight PA.
PennLive.com

5 years after health emergency declaration, fatal overdoses soar back in Pa.

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
bctv.org

Mayor Morán Announces the Lighting of the Christmas Tree

READING – Mayor Eddie Morán Friday released a statement announcing the Lighting of the Christmas Tree on Penn Street and details about the program. “It is important that we find ways to create moments of joy and human warmth, especially as the holiday season fast approaches,” said Mayor Morán. “This year’s tree lighting will be filled with performances that will make you feel the holiday spirit. I invite everyone to join us in an intimate and joyous celebration of the start of the holiday season.”
WGAL

Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter

Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
bctv.org

Alyssa Bushkie Named Chief Operating Officer of Opportunity House

Opportunity House named Alyssa Bushkie, Chief Operating Officer of the organization. She is the first chief operating officer in the organization’s history. A Berks County native, Alyssa graduated from Wilson High School and graduated from Penn State Berks Campus with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She holds a master’s degree in Strategic Human Resource Management from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
bctv.org

2023 PA Farm Show Competition to Highlight Direct Farm-to-Consumer Marketing Campaigns

Recognizing Pennsylvania’s national leadership in direct farm sales, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today invited businesses that market their agriculture products directly to consumers to enter a new competition at the 2023 PA Farm Show. Businesses can enter their websites, marketing brochures, and social media in the new PA Farm Show Agriculture Marketing Contest to earn cash, recognition at the Pennsylvania State Fair™, and the right to call themselves state champions.
abc27.com

Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State

St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
WITF

Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages

Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
WTRF

Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania

EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
