voguebusiness.com

China’s NFT market is taking off, but regulations stand in the way

This article on NFTs in China is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. For Singles Day in China earlier...
Autoweek.com

25+ Best Amazon Black Friday Deals to Take Advantage of Now

Without fail, Amazon pulls through every year with some of the best deals for Black Friday, and 2022 is no exception. From home improvement needs, to fun gadgets that pass the time, you can find a variety of products for your needs. Whether you're looking for a gift for someone special or just wanting to splurge for yourself, Amazon has you covered.
WanderWisdom

Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin

Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market

Bitcoin is down this year, but it has still produced monumental returns since its creation. Ethereum's inherent decentralization and smart contracts should set it up to be a leader for years to come. Polygon fixes some of Ethereum's few shortcomings and in a world trending toward more smart contract use...
Motley Fool

2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the market punishing stocks without the fundamentals to back up their valuations, it's a great time to focus on value stocks. Disney's streaming business should become a cash cow as it exercises its pricing power. Intel's multiyear plan to regain dominance in its core markets and build a foundry...
voguebusiness.com

Inside travel retail’s hidden gem: Cruise ships

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Chanel’s latest beauty pop-up isn’t on the Champs-Élysées or in Soho. It’s aboard the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady cruise liner, which set sail from Miami in October. Dedicated primarily to the Les Eaux fragrance range, the pop-up also carries Chanel skincare and makeup.
Motley Fool

Is This Little-Known Company the Next E-Commerce Powerhouse?

Global-e Online takes the complexity out of selling internationally. Shopify was so impressed by the company it now owns a 10% stake. There are risks, but as an appropriately-sized portion of a balanced portfolio, Global-e Online could yield big returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Could Amazon Be on the Brink of a Huge Mistake?

Amazon.com has permission to launch 3,236 Kuiper satellites to provide internet broadband service from space. There's just one catch: Amazon needs to have half the work done by 2026 -- and so far, it hasn't launched a single satellite. Now, Amazon is contemplating asking SpaceX -- currently the biggest player...
CNBC

Meet a 26-year-old tech entrepreneur who says starting a company is 'an art and creative process'

Cathy Tie would consider herself an artist. Not the oil paints on canvas type, though. The 26-year-old, Toronto, Canada, native co-founded her first company, Ranomics, at 18. It provides health risk predictions based on people's genetic data and has now raised more than $1 million, according to Crunchbase. She founded her second company, Locke Bio, a "Shopify" for pharmaceutical and other companies selling FDA approved drugs, at 23.
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The market is down sharply this year, but that won't stop this pair of businesses from generating a sustainable profit. Doximity is a social media platform for physicians that appears resilient to the ongoing advertising crunch affecting its peers. Lovesac markets highly adaptable sectional seating, and it's a lot more...
Motley Fool

Is Amazon a Black Friday Buy?

Last year, Amazon reported record Black Friday weekend sales. This year, Amazon faces a consumer with less buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Is Patagonia the end game for profits in a world of climate change?

Designing a business to donate all profits to charity is not new: Since 1982, Hollywood icon Paul Newman's Newman's Own brand has given 100% of profits to charity, now totaling half a billion dollars in contributions. The model created by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and his family to convert the...
Benzinga

Why This Top Stock Of Cathie Wood's Portfolio Is Sinking Today

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM were sliding in premarket trading on Tuesday. What Happened: The San Jose, California-based provider of unified communications platform reported late on Monday third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.07, ahead of the 84-cent per share consensus estimate. Revenue climbed 5% year-over-year to $1.101 billion compared to the average analysts’ estimate of $1.1 billion.
AdWeek

Sonos Names 72andSunny Global Creative Agency of Record

72andSunny Los Angeles has been named global creative agency of record for sound experience company Sonos. 72andSunny will help Sonos continue to build out its brand strategy and storytelling efforts as the company grows and diversifies its products. 72andSunny will help drive creative strategy and lead integrated marketing efforts—including the...

