Hawkins Commission will vote on helping extension office rent building
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County University of Tennessee Extension Office submitted a request to the Hawkins County Commission to cover the rental cost for a building that would be used by 4-H and to support the community. The commission’s Public Buildings Committee met on Nov. 3 to hear the...
Sullivan Co. leaders support bill that would not require teachers to use students’ preferred pronouns
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee State Rep. Bud Hulsey (R- Kingsport) attended a Sullivan County Commission meeting on Thursday night in support of a bill that would not require teachers to use pronouns other than those assigned to a student’s biological sex. “Basically what it does is it protects teachers from being required to […]
Washington County election officials are already preparing for 2024 ballot
As the Washington County Election Commission wraps up a busy election year, officials are making plans for the 2024 presidential election cycle that will feature new voting machines and a move to countywide voting centers. Election officials believe a higher-than-expected turnout for the Nov. 8 election is an indication of...
Mount Carmel BMA approves Christmas bonuses for employees
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman approved Christmas bonuses for town employees. The BMA discussed the resolution related to Christmas bonuses at its meeting on Nov. 17.
Sullivan school board to interview three semifinalists for director starting 2 p.m. Nov. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Education officials in the region’s largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct interviews with three semifinalists for the position on Monday, Nov. 28. The candidates are Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter, and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, and two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
Carter County Commission approves $5 per hour pay increase for Sheriff's Department employees.
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission approved a $5 per hour increase for employees of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department on Monday evening. The raise was approved by 22 of the 24 commissioners, with Brad Johnson and Patty Duffield abstaining. The increase will mean that the starting pay for deputies with no experience will jump from $13.47 per hour to $18.47 per hour for corrections officers. It will jump from $13.80 per hour to $18.80 for new patrol officers.
ETSU second in state for CPA honor
East Tennessee State University accounting students have a long history of success in the classroom and the workplace. A new analysis confirms it. The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ranks ETSU No. 2 in the state and second only to Vanderbilt University for CPA first-time exam takers’ pass rate. The CPA, short for certified public accountant, exam confirms an accountant’s skills in many areas, including taxation and auditing.
Making changes: Documentary looks at employment, economic challenges in SWVA
NORTON — How do you adapt after a century-long economic staple fades away? That is the theme behind a new documentary that debuted in Norton on Saturday. Northern Virginia filmmaker Jan Canterbury screened an initial cut of “Change-Makers of the Coalfields” at the Park Avenue Theater to a group of 30 area residents, business owners and economic development officials.
ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade
East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Bristol, VA Schools closed Tuesday due to heightened absences
Superintendent Keith Perrigan announced that Bristol, Virginia Public Schools will not be open Tuesday.
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Nov. 20-26)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day
David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past twenty five years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett...
Five months after the Dobbs decision, Bristol has become a microcosm of the national abortion debate
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. Out-of-town visitors to Bristol usually have fun with its split-state personality, posing for pictures in the middle of State Street, one foot in Tennessee and the other in Virginia. But in the months since the U.S....
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Nov. 20-26)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
Cooper Standard honors employees who are military veterans
SURGOINSVILLE — Cooper Standard honored employees who served in the military and their families at a Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony was held on Nov. 14 and involved employees standing around the flag pole while Cooper Standard Corporate HSE Manager Charleen Jones announced the names and branches of the military veteran employees.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place on Dec. 2-3 ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
Message written on bathroom wall at Abingdon High School, additional security at school
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities and school officials conducted an investigation after a message was discovered on a bathroom wall at Abingdon High School Friday, according to the Abingdon Police Department. The Abingdon Police Department and school officials do not believe the threat is credible after an investigation was...
Volunteers: The army behind the Army
KINGSPORT — A sound synonymous with Christmas for local shoppers returned to the Tri-Cities on Friday as the Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to assist the region’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Members of the advisory board for Salvation Army of...
Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins faces dozens of stalking charges
(WJHL) — Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including 35 counts of violating a protective order, 35 counts of stalking and multiple other charges. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the agency began investigating allegations against Adkins in October, leading to the following charges: 35 counts of violating a protective […]
Johnson City man charged with stalking after hiding in apartment closet
The Johnson City Police Department arrested John Tucker, of Johnson City, on Sunday and charged him with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court, along with one count of resisting arrest. At 4:25 a.m., officers responded to 1400 Orleans St. in reference to Tucker hiding in a...
