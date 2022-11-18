ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan school board to interview three semifinalists for director starting 2 p.m. Nov. 28

BLOUNTVILLE — Education officials in the region’s largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct interviews with three semifinalists for the position on Monday, Nov. 28. The candidates are Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter, and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, and two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Commission approves $5 per hour pay increase for Sheriff's Department employees.

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission approved a $5 per hour increase for employees of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department on Monday evening. The raise was approved by 22 of the 24 commissioners, with Brad Johnson and Patty Duffield abstaining. The increase will mean that the starting pay for deputies with no experience will jump from $13.47 per hour to $18.47 per hour for corrections officers. It will jump from $13.80 per hour to $18.80 for new patrol officers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU second in state for CPA honor

East Tennessee State University accounting students have a long history of success in the classroom and the workplace. A new analysis confirms it. The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ranks ETSU No. 2 in the state and second only to Vanderbilt University for CPA first-time exam takers’ pass rate. The CPA, short for certified public accountant, exam confirms an accountant’s skills in many areas, including taxation and auditing.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Making changes: Documentary looks at employment, economic challenges in SWVA

NORTON — How do you adapt after a century-long economic staple fades away? That is the theme behind a new documentary that debuted in Norton on Saturday. Northern Virginia filmmaker Jan Canterbury screened an initial cut of “Change-Makers of the Coalfields” at the Park Avenue Theater to a group of 30 area residents, business owners and economic development officials.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade

East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Kingsport Times-News

David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day

David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past twenty five years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett...
Kingsport Times-News

Cooper Standard honors employees who are military veterans

SURGOINSVILLE — Cooper Standard honored employees who served in the military and their families at a Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony was held on Nov. 14 and involved employees standing around the flag pole while Cooper Standard Corporate HSE Manager Charleen Jones announced the names and branches of the military veteran employees.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place on Dec. 2-3 ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteers: The army behind the Army

KINGSPORT — A sound synonymous with Christmas for local shoppers returned to the Tri-Cities on Friday as the Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to assist the region’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Members of the advisory board for Salvation Army of...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins faces dozens of stalking charges

(WJHL) — Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including 35 counts of violating a protective order, 35 counts of stalking and multiple other charges. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the agency began investigating allegations against Adkins in October, leading to the following charges: 35 counts of violating a protective […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City man charged with stalking after hiding in apartment closet

The Johnson City Police Department arrested John Tucker, of Johnson City, on Sunday and charged him with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court, along with one count of resisting arrest. At 4:25 a.m., officers responded to 1400 Orleans St. in reference to Tucker hiding in a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy