Sequoyah County, OK

KRMG

One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
news9.com

OHP: 29-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash

A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-62 near County Road E750 about 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah, Okla. Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving westbound, and another vehicle, driven by Ralph Burnett,...
5NEWS

Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
KOKI FOX 23

Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago

TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
5NEWS

Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...

