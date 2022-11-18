Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Killed After Crash In Wagoner County
A Tulsa woman has died following a crash northeast of Wagoner on Sunday. OHP says Tonya Delozier was on Highway 251-D in the Whitehorn Cove area when she crossed the center line and hit oncoming traffic. The other driver was not hurt, authorities say. Troopers said Delozier was not wearing...
One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
news9.com
OHP: 29-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-62 near County Road E750 about 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah, Okla. Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving westbound, and another vehicle, driven by Ralph Burnett,...
Arkansas State Police release information on I-430 shooting investigation
Arkansas State Police have released information regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
Fort Smith PD searching for suspect in fraud attempt
The Fort Smith Police Department is offering a reward for aid in the search of a financial/identity fraud suspect.
Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond. The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t...
Suspected child predator arrested in Arkansas
WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend […]
KTLO
2nd use-of-force suit against Crawford County Sheriff’s Office set for October jury trial
FORT SMITH — A jury trial concerning a reported use of force by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was set in federal court last week, the second after a video showing two deputies holding down and beating a man went viral in August. The trial for Sarah Trammell,...
okcfox.com
Logan County D.A. takes action after Governor's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
KOKI FOX 23
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
Oklahoma’s backwards river is the only one in the state that flows south to north
The muddy waters of the Poteau River run right by the back yard of Dr. Steven Patterson.
KHBS
Benton County prosecutor finds deadly shooting of 71-year-old man was justified
DECATUR, Ark. — A prosecutor said a deputy in his county was justified when he shot and killed a 71-year-old man on a tractor. Detective Vector Xiong responded to a call about gunfire coming from a property in Decatur last month, according to Arkansas State Police. Xiong encountered Nelson...
KOCO
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
Fort Smith accident causes traffic delays for next hour, police say
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident at South 79th and Rogers Avenue. Injuries are reported but the extent is unknown at this time, according to a news release.
KTUL
Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
Prosecution declares Arkansas deputy justified in shooting that killed Decatur man
DECATUR, Arkansas — After an investigation by Arkansas State Police (ASP), a shooting that took the life of a Decatur man has been declared "justified." Benton County Sheriff's Deputy Vector Xiong was justified in the shooting that killed 71-year-old Nelson Amos on Oct. 15. Under Arkansas law, deadly force...
‘He lit up a room,’ Oklahoma family mourns son among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Sabrina Aston, the mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, says he was killed in the shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured 25 others.
KOKI FOX 23
Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago
TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...
Comments / 0