Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Beverly Hinds

Beverly Hinds of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 5501 Gordon Dr., Sioux City, IA 51106. Beverly was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Osage, Iowa. She married Strode Hinds (deceased) on Sept. 6, 1953, in Osage. Her children are Mark and Ann Hinds of Sioux City; Steve and Maureen Hinds of DeSoto, Texas; and Lynne and Walt Peterson of Sioux City. Beverly has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bette Beacom

Bette Beacom of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Thursday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1622 West 28th St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Bette was born on Nov. 24, 1942. She married Bill Beacom (deceased) on July 16, 1966, at St. Boniface Church in Sioux City. Bette is retired. Her children are Becky (Bob) Johnson of Sioux City; Brenda (Dave - deceased) Riley of Sioux City; and Brian Beacom of Sioux City. Bette has one grandchild.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Contract Is Signed: The signing of the contracts between the Sioux City Stock Yards company and the Cudahy Packing company concluded yesterday morning in Chicago. The results of this will include doubling the killing capacity of the present plant, greatly increasing storage facilities by the erection of new buildings, and equip the old Sioux City Dress Beef and Canning company with new and modern machinery. Employment will be given to 1,200 men. There was general rejoicing at the stock yards yesterday afternoon when the official announcement was made that the final papers had been signed.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Lights under skywalk added festive touch

THE MINI: The color-changing lightbulbs under the skywalk on Fourth Street added a bright, festive touch to Sioux City's annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade Monday evening. -- Journal Editorial Board.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwestern earns top seed in pool play for NAIA national volleyball tournament

SIOUX CITY – Northwestern College earned a top seed Sunday for pool play in the NAIA national volleyball tournament in Sioux City. The Red Raiders, assigned to Pool H, will play No. 3 seed Marian (Ind.) on Nov. 30 and No. 2 seed Southwestern Assembles of God University (Texas) on Dec. 2. Both matches will start at 4 p.m. on Court 2 at the Tyson Events Center.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Think autumnal colors when preparing your Thanksgiving Day meal

SIOUX CITY -- When it comes to Thanksgiving feasts, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach human services specialist Renee Sweers is in favor of going green. As well as red, orange and yellow, for that matter. "Autumn has such beautiful colors," Sweers said. "Your Thanksgiving meal should be visually appealing...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota volleyball team earns No. 1 seed for Summit League tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota heads into the Summit League volleyball tournament this week as the No. 1 seed. As the top seed, the Coyotes earned a first-round bye and will play their first match of the tournament at 4 p.m. Friday in Omaha. USD will face the winner of the No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 South Dakota State match.
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Candidates for South Sioux superintendent participate in final interview

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – South Sioux City Community School District superintendent candidates participated in a final, public interview before the district chooses its new leader. The four finalists, Jason Alexander, Derek Ippensen, Ashley O’Dell and Rony Ortega, were interviewed by the school board Monday. Current superintendent Todd Strom...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Mr. Goodfellow: Meyer Brothers

ABOUT THE DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes have served the Siouxland community for over 60 years. Meyer Brothers operates five locations in Sioux City, South Sioux City and Ponca, Nebraska, offering caring and compassionate service to families in their time of need. Families can choose funeral services, memorial and cremation services, pre-planned services, cemetery markers, monuments and aftercare. Both the Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel and the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel offer luncheon areas that accommodate up to 100 guests.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Changes to Parade magazine

Parade magazine, which had been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently discontinued its print publication and moved exclusively to an E-edition product. Its final print edition was published in last Sunday’s print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Of course, all print and digital subscribers of The Journal still have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our E-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dordt wins first NAIA title in men's cross country

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University men's cross country team has claimed the school's first NAIA team title. The Defenders posted a team score of 97 points to beat out national runner-up Milligan (Tenn.) who finished with 115 points at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida last weekend. Dordt...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Country singer presents musical journey at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Country singer Greg Hager will present a musical journey highlighting Midwestern living on stage at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Hager is a storyteller who uses his original songs about life, living love, cattle, country and faith to...
SIOUX CITY, IA

