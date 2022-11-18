Read full article on original website
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Beverly Hinds
Beverly Hinds of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 5501 Gordon Dr., Sioux City, IA 51106. Beverly was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Osage, Iowa. She married Strode Hinds (deceased) on Sept. 6, 1953, in Osage. Her children are Mark and Ann Hinds of Sioux City; Steve and Maureen Hinds of DeSoto, Texas; and Lynne and Walt Peterson of Sioux City. Beverly has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
Bette Beacom
Bette Beacom of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Thursday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1622 West 28th St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Bette was born on Nov. 24, 1942. She married Bill Beacom (deceased) on July 16, 1966, at St. Boniface Church in Sioux City. Bette is retired. Her children are Becky (Bob) Johnson of Sioux City; Brenda (Dave - deceased) Riley of Sioux City; and Brian Beacom of Sioux City. Bette has one grandchild.
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Contract Is Signed: The signing of the contracts between the Sioux City Stock Yards company and the Cudahy Packing company concluded yesterday morning in Chicago. The results of this will include doubling the killing capacity of the present plant, greatly increasing storage facilities by the erection of new buildings, and equip the old Sioux City Dress Beef and Canning company with new and modern machinery. Employment will be given to 1,200 men. There was general rejoicing at the stock yards yesterday afternoon when the official announcement was made that the final papers had been signed.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Lights under skywalk added festive touch
THE MINI: The color-changing lightbulbs under the skywalk on Fourth Street added a bright, festive touch to Sioux City's annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade Monday evening. -- Journal Editorial Board.
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars to kick off the holiday season with music, a winter carnival and a 26-foot tree
LE MARS, Iowa -- There's holiday spirit around every corner in downtown Le Mars, as well as a 26-foot Christmas tree in the middle of Olson Event Center. If things seem a bit chaotic right now, that's OK, said Margaret Catton. "Somehow, our Christmas in Hometown Le Mars festival always...
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern earns top seed in pool play for NAIA national volleyball tournament
SIOUX CITY – Northwestern College earned a top seed Sunday for pool play in the NAIA national volleyball tournament in Sioux City. The Red Raiders, assigned to Pool H, will play No. 3 seed Marian (Ind.) on Nov. 30 and No. 2 seed Southwestern Assembles of God University (Texas) on Dec. 2. Both matches will start at 4 p.m. on Court 2 at the Tyson Events Center.
Sioux City Journal
Think autumnal colors when preparing your Thanksgiving Day meal
SIOUX CITY -- When it comes to Thanksgiving feasts, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach human services specialist Renee Sweers is in favor of going green. As well as red, orange and yellow, for that matter. "Autumn has such beautiful colors," Sweers said. "Your Thanksgiving meal should be visually appealing...
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota volleyball team earns No. 1 seed for Summit League tournament
VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota heads into the Summit League volleyball tournament this week as the No. 1 seed. As the top seed, the Coyotes earned a first-round bye and will play their first match of the tournament at 4 p.m. Friday in Omaha. USD will face the winner of the No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 South Dakota State match.
Sioux City Journal
Candidates for South Sioux superintendent participate in final interview
SOUTH SIOUX CITY – South Sioux City Community School District superintendent candidates participated in a final, public interview before the district chooses its new leader. The four finalists, Jason Alexander, Derek Ippensen, Ashley O’Dell and Rony Ortega, were interviewed by the school board Monday. Current superintendent Todd Strom...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Meyer Brothers
ABOUT THE DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes have served the Siouxland community for over 60 years. Meyer Brothers operates five locations in Sioux City, South Sioux City and Ponca, Nebraska, offering caring and compassionate service to families in their time of need. Families can choose funeral services, memorial and cremation services, pre-planned services, cemetery markers, monuments and aftercare. Both the Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel and the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel offer luncheon areas that accommodate up to 100 guests.
Sioux City Journal
Elk Point-Jefferson places third, Dakota Valley fifth in S.D. state volleyball tournament
SIOUX FALLS -- Elk Point-Jefferson finished in third place and Dakota Valley placed fourth after winning consolation matches Saturday at the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls. In the third-place game, EP-J outlasted Miller in four sets, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. The sophomore finished with 18...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem
THE MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it. --Mark Solheim, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Changes to Parade magazine
Parade magazine, which had been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently discontinued its print publication and moved exclusively to an E-edition product. Its final print edition was published in last Sunday’s print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Of course, all print and digital subscribers of The Journal still have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our E-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.
Sioux City Journal
Council approves development agreement for $24 million multi-family subdivision
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a development agreement with a local businessman for a $24 million multi-family subdivision on the city's east side. Dan Hiserote, of The Ridge SC, LLC, plans to build a new 212-unit multi-family residential subdivision at the Eagle Ridge...
Sioux City Journal
Morningside Mustangs vs. Arizona Christian Firestorm- Football pregame
Morningside football fans showed up hours of ahead of a 1st-round NAIA playoff game at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City to watch the Mustangs face off against the Arizona Christian Firestorm. To keep warm, fans had heaters and plentiful amounts of food.
Sioux City Journal
Dordt wins first NAIA title in men's cross country
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University men's cross country team has claimed the school's first NAIA team title. The Defenders posted a team score of 97 points to beat out national runner-up Milligan (Tenn.) who finished with 115 points at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida last weekend. Dordt...
Sioux City Journal
Morningside Mustangs survive cold and close third quarter to beat Arizona Christian Firestorm in first round of NAIA playoffs
SIOUX CITY — Though the Morningside University football team jumped out to an early 21-0 lead in the first half of their NAIA playoff matchup against the Arizona Christian University Firestorm, the critical moment of the day came in the third quarter. After struggling at times to even make...
Sioux City Journal
Country singer presents musical journey at Encounter Center
SIOUX CITY -- Country singer Greg Hager will present a musical journey highlighting Midwestern living on stage at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Hager is a storyteller who uses his original songs about life, living love, cattle, country and faith to...
