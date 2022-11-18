Read full article on original website
McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support […]
The Hill’s Morning Report — Americans tap savings amid higher prices
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. When families gather this week for Thanksgiving meals, sticker shock may resonate. Inflated food prices mean consumers spend more on holiday...
