cohaitungchi.com

15 Best All Inclusive Resorts in Puerto Rico

Rich in culture, great food, and gorgeous beaches, Puerto Rico is a wonderful getaway. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, so when you visit, there’s no need to worry about having a passport! Puerto Rico is more affordable and more convenient than visiting many other island destinations!. Shopping, amazing...
QSR magazine

Krystal Celebrates Opening of Flagship Puerto Rico Restaurant

Krystal celebrated the grand opening of its flagship Puerto Rico restaurant at the Outlet 66 Mall (18400 State Road #3, Suite 205, Canovanas, Puerto Rico 00729). The Puerto Rico restaurant is 900 sq. ft. and boasts the latest design and service format for the brand and is the first one that is in a mall location.
artscanvas.org

Musician iLe condemns colonization and Puerto Rico's political limbo on new album

Amna Nawaz: As the 2022 Latin Grammys are held tonight, we look at a leading voice in Puerto Rico and beyond. Jeffrey Brown talks to Latin Grammy winner iLe, who is addressing the challenges of her homeland, still suffering from the recent Hurricane Fiona and lacking true representation in U.S. politics.
The Hill

This Puerto Rican green energy company offers alternative solution to the faulty grid

Puerto Rico has a power problem. In September of 2017, Hurricane Maria wiped out the power grid on the island and left residents in the dark for almost a year. Since the storm, things haven’t improved much. Luma, a Canadian owned energy company, signed a $115 million dollar contract in June of 2021 to take over the Puerto Rican grid, and since then, they’ve managed to raise the price of energy seven times and increase the frequency of blackouts.
hot969boston.com

Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England

And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
OHIO STATE
southfloridareporter.com

The Rain Comes To Florida Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
FLORIDA STATE
northstarnews.org

Student hosted panel to aid hurricane victims

Students of Niles North hosted The Hurricane Ian Relief Panel after school on Nov. 9. Climate Change, LatinX, and Who club came together to inform the community about the environmental damages of hurricanes and the people of Puerto Rico who are in need of resources like food after the devastation of back-to-back tropical storms.
cw39.com

ICYMI – 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Texas, Harris County Judge responds to election issues, Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership, Houston Zoo welcomes new cougar cubs

Reports of a 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hit West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake, now the third strongest in Texas history, is still being investigated by experts. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations. Hidalgo waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political.
HOUSTON, TX
KTLA

‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

