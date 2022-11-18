ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flint Beat

Flint nonprofit to give away winter attire ahead of the holiday

Flint, MI—A local nonprofit is looking to help Flint and Genesee County kids stay warm this winter. Uma Strong Marshall Outreach and Community Building Friends will be holding the 7th Annual Warming Bodies Through Love Winter Attire Giveaway today, Monday, Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “I’m...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint City Council approves $11.5 million for Berston Field House upgrades

Flint, MI – The City of Flint and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation are lending financial support to the expansion and renovation of Berston Field House. On Nov. 14, 2022, Flint City Council accepted a $10 million grant from the Mott Foundation and allocated a further $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the north Flint recreation center’s remodel.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Melody Relerford to fill vacant seat on Flint Board of Ed

Flint, MI—According to unofficial results from the Nov. 8, 2022 general election, Melody Relerford will be appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education. Relerford comes to the seat by way of receiving the highest number of votes on the general election...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Veteran-owned Flint cannabis company to give away 1,000 turkeys

Flint, MI—A local cannabis company is bringing Thanksgiving cheer—and 1,000. turkeys—to people in the Flint area for the second year in a row. Veteran-owned Light’N Up Cannabis Company will be gifting hundreds of birds this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last. The store is located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard in Flint, Mich.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Carriage Town Bakery opens on the edge of downtown Flint

Flint, MI—Despite the season’s first snow and what food service manager John Rigg called “opening quietly,” the soft launch of Carriage Town Bakery saw a steady stream of patrons ordering donuts by the dozen on the morning of Nov. 15, 2022. The bakery at 604 Garland...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Thanksgiving 2022 event round-up

Flint, MI—The holiday season is upon us, and a host of Thanksgiving celebrations are coming up in Flint. If you’re looking for plans—from free meals and cocktail parties to workouts and holiday shopping—there are plenty of ways to join in this week’s happenings. Tuesday, Nov....
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Sheldon Neeley is re-elected mayor of Flint

Flint, MI— According to the unofficial results of Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, Sheldon Neeley will serve another four years as mayor of Flint after beating out opponent Dr. Karen Weaver in this year’s race for the city’s top seat by 1,281 votes. The Nov. 8...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Beat

Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

http://flintbeat.com/feed/

 http://flintbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy