Initiative provides new equipment, career development for Genesee Career Institute students
Flint, MI—A national initiative is providing Genesee Career Institute (GCI) students with access to new technical education in order to nurture the next generation of manufacturers. The initiative, known as SME Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education (PRIME), is a program of the SME Education Foundation, a nonprofit focused on...
Potential for investigation after canvassers find ‘false name’ on a Flint precinct’s voter list
Flint, MI—After learning that a “false name” was added to a voter list in Flint’s Precinct 55, the Genesee County Board of Canvassers will submit a summary of its understanding to the county prosecutor’s office for further review and a potential investigation by local authorities.
Flint nonprofit to give away winter attire ahead of the holiday
Flint, MI—A local nonprofit is looking to help Flint and Genesee County kids stay warm this winter. Uma Strong Marshall Outreach and Community Building Friends will be holding the 7th Annual Warming Bodies Through Love Winter Attire Giveaway today, Monday, Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “I’m...
Flint City Council approves $11.5 million for Berston Field House upgrades
Flint, MI – The City of Flint and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation are lending financial support to the expansion and renovation of Berston Field House. On Nov. 14, 2022, Flint City Council accepted a $10 million grant from the Mott Foundation and allocated a further $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the north Flint recreation center’s remodel.
Search for Flint City Clerk delayed as council members disagree on appointment process
Flint, MI–Flint City Council held a special meeting on Nov. 9, 2022 to invite city clerk candidates for a public interview, but the body failed to take any action after members disagreed on how to manage the process. The City of Flint has been searching for a new city...
Flint’s Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village to host turkey giveaway
Flint, MI—On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV) will host its annual “Holiday Turkey Giveaway” for the Flint and Genesee County Community. The event, being held in partnership with Islamic Relief USA, is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 17. in the...
Melody Relerford to fill vacant seat on Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI—According to unofficial results from the Nov. 8, 2022 general election, Melody Relerford will be appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education. Relerford comes to the seat by way of receiving the highest number of votes on the general election...
Veteran-owned Flint cannabis company to give away 1,000 turkeys
Flint, MI—A local cannabis company is bringing Thanksgiving cheer—and 1,000. turkeys—to people in the Flint area for the second year in a row. Veteran-owned Light’N Up Cannabis Company will be gifting hundreds of birds this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last. The store is located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard in Flint, Mich.
Carriage Town Bakery opens on the edge of downtown Flint
Flint, MI—Despite the season’s first snow and what food service manager John Rigg called “opening quietly,” the soft launch of Carriage Town Bakery saw a steady stream of patrons ordering donuts by the dozen on the morning of Nov. 15, 2022. The bakery at 604 Garland...
Flint’s Buick City receives state support, buyer awaiting ‘environmental agreements’
Flint, MI—While many were focused on election results on Nov. 9, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) was focused on redevelopment efforts at Flint’s Buick City. That day, MEDC announced an $8.5 million performance-based loan from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) to The Flint Commerce Center, LLC, an...
Flint Thanksgiving 2022 event round-up
Flint, MI—The holiday season is upon us, and a host of Thanksgiving celebrations are coming up in Flint. If you’re looking for plans—from free meals and cocktail parties to workouts and holiday shopping—there are plenty of ways to join in this week’s happenings. Tuesday, Nov....
Voters find ‘fresh new leadership,’ incumbents lose their seats on Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI—Four of five candidates from a slate of school board hopefuls won Flint Community Schools Board of Education seats during Flint’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, with no incumbent board members on the ballot holding their positions. As election night wore on, the lights dimmed at the watch...
Flint Schools meet state vaccination requirements, unvaccinated students risk missing class
Flint, MI–Flint Community Schools (FCS) officials say 92 percent of students had completed their state-required vaccinations or waivers as of last week, but those who have not risk being unable to return to class after winter break. Michigan law mandates students be vaccinated against various illnesses in order to...
The unofficial numbers are in: here are Flint’s 2022 election results
Flint, MI– According to the unofficial results of Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, Sheldon Neeley will serve another four years as mayor of Flint. The city also has a host of new school board members and renewed its extant police services millage. The Nov. 8 election saw Flint’s...
While Flint voters await results, snapshots from Election Day 2022
Flint, MI—Flint voters looking for local 2022 general election outcomes will need to wait a bit longer. As of 11:07 p.m., over three hours after polls closed on Nov. 8, only 32 of Genesee County’s 206 precincts had reported any results. Statewide races are still tabulating as well,...
Sheldon Neeley is re-elected mayor of Flint
Flint, MI— According to the unofficial results of Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, Sheldon Neeley will serve another four years as mayor of Flint after beating out opponent Dr. Karen Weaver in this year’s race for the city’s top seat by 1,281 votes. The Nov. 8...
Over 13 hours after polls close, City of Flint’s election results not reported
Flint, MI—Though over half of Genesee County’s precincts have reported their vote totals so far on Nov. 9, the City of Flint’s Nov. 8 election results are still incomplete to start the workday. The Genesee County Clerk’s Office has not updated its vote totals since 8:05 a.m.,...
The Nov. 8 general election is tomorrow: here’s some helpful info for Flint voters
Flint, MI– Michigan’s 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022, and City of Flint residents have numerous ways to make their voices heard even if they haven’t registered to vote prior to Election Day or cannot vote in-person. Voting precincts will open at 7...
Goodbye to ‘the heartbeat of Flint’: Mark Baldwin is remembered for his love of city, community
Flint, MI— Depending on who you talk to, Mark Baldwin was many things. He was an urban farm owner, a photographer, a neighbor, a friend, a lunch buddy, a community organizer, “a force,” or the best person to call when you needed just about anything. But if...
Flint students face early literacy challenges but show other academic growth
Flint, MI—While Flint Community Schools (FCS) students have shown recent improvement in math and reading, school officials report that early literacy skills among the district’s youngest scholars have continued to decline. At an Oct. 26 Flint Community Schools Board of Education meeting, Diona Clingman, executive director of academics...
