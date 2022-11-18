This Upper Lip Treatment Smoothes Out Fine Lines In Just Weeks—& We Have Exclusive Early Sale Access

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for an ultra-specific targeted treatment for aging skin, chances are Dermelect carries something close. The brand continually releases unique product formulations, from forehead line-correcting creams to ones that lift the sagging skin on your neck —and people go wild for them. If that sounds up your alley, we’ve got good news: You can shop the brand’s Black Friday sale starting today with the StyleCaster exclusive code, STYLEBF , which gives you up to 30 percent off bestsellers.

Here’s the gist: From now until November 27, you can get 15 percent off orders $50+, 20 percent off orders $100+ and 30 percent off orders of $150+. Considering most products sit around the $40-$50 range, we highly recommend scooping at least a couple of the brand’s top sellers to score the best deal.

The Smooth Upper Lip Professional Anti-Aging Treatment , which is dedicated to eliminating fine lines and wrinkles around the mouth, is one of those formulas you’d be pressed to find elsewhere on the market, which is why we highly recommend grabbing it first. Whether you’d like to soften vertical lip lines, smile lines or upper lip discoloration, this product is worthy of the job—and plenty of reviewers agree it works in just a matter of weeks.

Smooth Upper Lip Professional Anti-Aging Treatment

The upper lip treatment is packed full of fast-acting ingredients, including multi-peptides, a unique delivery system of hyaluronic acid, arbutin (a natural skin brightener for any dark patches), and pure vitamin A (retinol), to name a few. This highly concentrated blend of ingredients makes it possible for such swift results, and is even described by the brand as an “excellent supplement and/or complement to an invasive filler or injection.”

“I haven’t felt the need to get filler since I have used this product,” confirmed one user. “My skin is smoother and more supple. I get mistaken for being in my forties and I am 65!”

There’s plenty more items worthy of grabbing during this exclusive early sale access, including Dermelect’s very own retinol cream alternative, the Flawless Bakuchiol Treatment . Not only was it formulated to go easy on sensitive skin while still bringing visible results, but unlike most retinol treatments, it’s sunshine-approved, meaning you can apply it morning and night.

Flawless Bakuchiol Treatment

And, because aging doesn’t stop at the neck, we’d also advise adding the Self-Esteem Professional Neck Firming Lift into your routine, too. The potent formula contains advanced ingredients that immediately address multiple issues across the neck, from “turkey neck” to the dreaded “ tech neck ,” which translates to the appearance of fine lines that can occur from hunching over computers and phones.

Self-Esteem Professional Neck Firming Lift

There’s no better time to go a little wild and treat yourself to a few of Dermelect’s products. It’s not often that the brand puts its bestsellers on discount , so utilize the code STYLEBF during this limited-time offer while you can.