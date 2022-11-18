I know this is going to be controversial, but I think he comes across as a nice enough guy. The people in there who are ripping into him, not one of them would have known how to handle the unknown effects or future of the pandemic, and not one of them has a view on what they would have done different. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. He obviously made a gigantic mistake, and I’m sure he deeply, deeply regrets it. Getting caught having an affair and breaking rules during the pandemic…none of that bothers me too much…I think most of us broke some sort of rule during the lockdowns…obviously with his job and his profile he shouldn’t have done, but he is a human being. I was lucky enough not to have lost anyone close to me during the pandemic, so I understand that for the people that did, that would play a part in having a very different view.

2 DAYS AGO