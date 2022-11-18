ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldest air since mid-March to continue into the weekend

By Rich Jones
 4 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Thursday’s temperatures failed to reach 60 degrees for the first time since March 13 during THE PLAYERS, when cold and wet weather caused delays in the annual tournament.

Morning lows fell into the 30s with some frost inland and a freeze warning for inland southeast Georgia. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a partly sunny afternoon with chilly temps only in the low 60s. That’s at least 10 degrees below average.

Overnight, skies will turn partly cloudy with temperatures down into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tomorrow we will see thickening clouds through the day with highs in the lower to mid 60s. A few light sprinkles or showers will try to develop on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky.

Thanksgiving week features a warming trend into the upper 60s and eventually low 70s - no worse than average - with a few showers at times on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS: No areas of concern.

